Jennifer Hudson's actions leave fans lost for words during live show

Jennifer Hudson is incredibly appreciative for all that she's achieved in her career so far, and is more than aware of those who have helped her along the way.

So much so, that on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the kind-hearted star decided to switch things up, by paying a public tribute to her loyal cast and crew.

JHud gave an emotional speech - which can be watched in the video below - as she thanked her staff members for their dedication. She wanted to celebrate them following the show's impressive four Daytime Emmy nominations, and it's safe to say the gesture went down a treat.

After sharing the footage on social media, fans were quick to praise the EGOT winner for her generosity. "Jennifer has such a big heart," one wrote, while another commented: "What a classy, classy lady." A third added: "Congratulations and thank you for honoring the staff! Love the show and love all of you!!" A fourth remarked: "I love that Jennifer showed her staff appreciation."

The Jennifer Hudson Show has been nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, Lighting Direction, Costume Design/ Styling, and Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

This year, the Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

Jennifer has been reflecting a lot on her career this week, and on Monday, she took to Instagram to look back at just how far she's come following her American Idol days.

The talented singer posted throwback footage of herself being eliminated on the singing show, where she came in seventh place.

She was full of emotion in the clip as a then 20-year-old, but as she noted in the caption, it was just the beginning of what has been an incredible journey for her.

She wrote: "On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show.

"Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all ! Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!"

Jennifer became the youngest woman to become an EGOT in 2022 after receiving a Tony Award as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop. She also has two Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and an Oscar, which she got for her debut movie role, Dreamgirls.

