9-1-1: Lone Star: Did Tarlos get married?

After years of build-up, fans were ready to finally witness the marriage of TK Strand and Carlos Reyes on 9-1-1: Lone Star – but did the wedding end up happening in the show's season four finale? Find out here…

For the finale's two-part special, the couple's nuptials were thrown into doubt after poor Carlos' father, Gabriel, was shot and killed. As a result, a grief-stricken Carlos confirmed their plans to postpone the wedding while he mourned his dad, while also trying to find his killer.

Discussing Rafael Silva's incredible performance in the two-part finale, one person wrote: "Rafael Silva is a phenomenal actor, the emotion he portrays with his eyes and face only? He doesn't even need words to make us feel what Carlos is feeling, he’s incredible."

Another person added: "Rafael Silva really deserves all the praise. From getting a few scenes in previous seasons to being in the forefront this time. I love Carlos Reyes. I feel like we’ve grown with him. I’m so proud they gave this Latino gay man his moment to shine."

© FOX Station 126 gathered for the nuptials

Despite it being a very difficult time for Carlos, he finally finds closure following his loss, and decides that he and TK should go ahead with their special day. As such, Tarlos do indeed finally tie the knot in front of their friends and family – and there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

Speaking about filming the sweet moment, Rafael told HELLO!: "We're so very thankful for the writers, and if they're staying up late rewriting the scripts, you can't just walk in and do your thing because that's really unfair and not collaborative.

"At the same time, we don't shy away from adding personal anecdotes if we want to, but I think the vows were beautiful in themselves, and they showcased the characters really simply."

© Fox Their characters are known by the portmanteau Tarlos

He added: "They didn't have to be extravagant — the wedding can be extravagant and beautiful, but I think the words need to be simple and to the point because at the end of the day it's a coming together."

Ronen added: "If you think about it, there is actually a lot of sadness at this wedding and a lot of loss, and there's a beautiful teetering that Tim Minear and Rashad Rashani [executive producers] are always able to make the audience feel.

"The tremendous joy of the wedding, and then on the other side, we just lost Carlos's father and we see the ghost of TK's mother, and we see a dead man walking in TK's uncle Robert who has Huntington's, and Robert's brother Owen knows he will soon pass, and to have all those layers is just brilliant writing."

© Margot Judge Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein play Carlos and TK

Discussing the sweet wedding, one person wrote: "Look at them being happy on their honeymoon, it’s what they deserve." Another person added: "HUSBANDS I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK #911LoneStar #TarlosWedding."

© Getty The pair finally wed in the season finale

