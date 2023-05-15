9-1-1 season 6 finale sneak peek: Is this how it ends for the 118?

Is this how it all ends for the 118? 9-1-1 season six ends with an almighty emergency that will put the entire crew in jeopardy - and it all starts with a car collision.

As this sneak peek reveals, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and his team are called to an emergency on a bridge and it's all going as planned: Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) have their patient in the ambulance, Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) is checking a van for possible flammable liquids, and Ravi Panikkar (Anirudh Pisharody) and Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark) are clearing the scene.

© Pete Dadds Will Bobby survive?

But unbeknownst to them, it's what's under the bridge that is the problem, as road works are interrupted by a truck driver who has fallen asleep at the wheel - and will leave the 118 changed forever.

The synopsis for the episode, 'Pay It Forward', read: "As a series of freeway car accidents lead to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118."

The events won't just affect the crew though, as Bobby's wife Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) is the first on the scene, while Chim's fiance - and Buck's sister - Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is the 9-1-1 operator who accepts the call.

It will be the final episode of the hit series on Fox, as the network confirmed that it had canceled the long-running show. However, ABC picked up the crime procedural drama for a seventh season.

HELLO! understands that, right now, there are no plans to change the showrunners or production teams; Kristen Reidel has been running the show since Tim placed his focus on spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star.

© Pete Dadds Ryan Guzman as Eddie in the season finale episode of 9-1-1

© Pete Dadds Buck is caught up in the bridge collapse

© Pete Dadds Kenneth Choi stars as Chim in 9-1-1

Contracts for the main cast, including Angela, Peter, and Jennifer, are up for renewal following season seven and that made the deal easier for ABC.

ABC is a sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut, along with its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will remain on Fox.

© Pete Dadds The 118 are called to a car crash but worse is to come

9-1-1 is the number one drama on Monday night, and also remains Fox's top-rated scripted series in adults 18-49.

However, Fox has no ownership in the series, and each episode is rumored to cost up to $10 million, and with expensive visual effects and stunts, Fox's decision was purely financial.

© Pete Dadds Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman as Hen and Eddie

© Pete Dadds Peter Krause as Bobby Nash in the season finale episode of 9-1-1

A statement released by Fox after the news was announced read: "It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox."

