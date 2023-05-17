Did Lisa Edelstein and Liv Tyler return to 9-1-1: Lone Star?

9-1-1: Lone Star's two-part finale has finally aired, and saw TK Strand and Carlos Reyes, played by Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva respectively, finally tie the knot. The beautiful wedding saw all our favorite characters gather for the nuptials to celebrate the couple – but did two key characters make it to the wedding?

Although Gwyneth Morgan, who is played by Lisa Edelstein, dies in season three, she still appears in the season four finale to watch her son's nuptials. We're not crying, you are!

WATCH: Lisa Edelstein appears in 9-1-1: Lone Star season finale

During the lovely moment, Owen is taking a moment to himself when he sees Gwyn. Alluding to saving TK during his drug addiction, she tells him: "It's all going to be okay. TK's going to be okay. We saved his life Owen. And now, he gets to have one."

Discussing the beautiful scene, one person wrote: "This hit so close in ways that I’ll never be able to explain I’m never gonna get over it I’m sobbing," while another person added: " No cause this moment made me sob so [expletive] hard."

© Fox Lisa rejoined the show for Tarlos' wedding

Meanwhile, Liv Tyler, who played Michelle on the show before leaving after season one due to issues with her location during the COVID pandemic, did not appear in the finale. However, her onscreen sister Iris, who is played by Lyndsy Fonseca, was on hand for the special day, and even serves as best man for her former husband, Carlos.

Speaking about welcoming Lisa back onto set, Ronen explained: "It was kind of sad. For me personally — maybe because of the relationship I have with my mom, one where I've really been able to lean on her the most — the loss of Gwen for TK really broke me as an actor.

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein on life after coming out and finding his 'calling'

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva take fans behind-the-scenes of the Tarlos wedding

"I remember just being so sad that we were killing her off, and I think I've always been sort of holding on to that near and dear to my heart."

© Getty The pair finally wed in the season finale

He continued: "It's a very sensitive storyline for me and seeing her back there was really special. We gave her a huge hug and I just said, 'I've missed you so much,' and thanked her because I still remember shooting with her as if it was yesterday."

Speaking about what to expect from season six, Rafael said: "I don't think Carlos is going to stay still. I think there is a very subtle lining to everything that he's going to do that is him saying, 'I'm gonna get the [expletive] who did this and I'm not going to stop until I find him and I seek justice'.

© Photo: Sky Liv didn't return for the finale

"It's not just Carlos seeking justice for his father, but also seeking justice for the sides of his father that Carlos had chosen not to get to know, a father that he thought was distasteful, and unreliable."

© Margot Judge Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in our HELLO! exclusive photoshoot

© Margot Judge Ronen and Rafale's HELLO! cover

The pair discussed the finale

The pair play TK and Carlos

© Margot Judge Rafael wears a Kid Super jacket, Saint Laurent pants, VRAI jewelry, and Ronen wears a Kid Super jacket, Hanro shirt, Jack Victor pants and VRAI jewelry

© Margot Judge Ronen plays Owen's son, TK Strand

© Margot Judge 'God has a way of showing you that life is your school'

© Margot Judge Ronen and Rafael star as Carlos and TK in 9-1-1: Lone Star

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.