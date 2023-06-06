Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan share reactions to Outlander ending with season eight

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heugan have revealed their reactions to Outlander coming to an end after eight seasons.

The stars appeared as guests on Good Morning America on Tuesday to chat about the upcoming seventh series of the historical drama, which premieres on June 16.

WATCH: Outlander stars share reactions to show ending with season eight

Sharing her thoughts on the show's ending, Caitríona said: "It's going to be such a bittersweet moment. I think all things have to come to an end but it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to this show."

Sam went on to reveal the one souvenir he'll be taking from the show's set after wrapping on season eight. "I am definitely going to keep, I mean I love all of Jamie's weapons, but I love his boots," he said. "His boots are the thing that I feel like I'm Jamie when I put them on."

© James Minchin Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play Jamie and Claire Fraser

Filming for the eighth and final season is set to begin in a few months' time and will see Caitríona step behind the camera to direct an episode.

Caitriona said that wrapping on the final season will be "bittersweet"

Chatting about directing her co-stars in the upcoming season, the Irish actress said she was "really excited". "I feel really fortunate to have been given the opportunity on the show. We've been on it now for almost ten years so it felt like the perfect place to try something new.

"I've already been doing a little bit of second unit this season and gotten to direct Sophie [Skelton] and John Bell, but not this man yet," she said, gesturing to her co-star.

© Robert Wilson Caitriona will direct an episode of season eight

Sam quipped: "Just so you know, I do everything in one take," prompting a laugh from the studio.

Caitríona and Sam first began working on the show back in 2013, with filming commencing in October before the first episode premiered the following August.

Speaking about the impact the drama has had on her life while appearing on the Irish chat show, The Late Late Show, Caitríona said: "It's changed my life. I was very late to start acting. I changed my career at 30, which is usually the age when people say, 'You haven't made it, it's over,' and it gave me everything. It's opened so many doors for me.

© James Minchin Season seven premieres on June 16

"This job, it's a joy. I've worked with the same people pretty much now for ten years, that's my gang, that's my crew. And this character, she's incredible.

"I've gotten to do so much and been so stretched as an actor because of who she is," she added.

Sam and Caitriona are close friends off-camera

Outlander season seven

The new series consists of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024.

The story will pick up from the harrowing events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is en route to save her with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Season seven is split into two parts

The synopsis continues: "In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

The show will end with its eighth season

