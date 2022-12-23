Outlander fans surprised as epic season seven trailer drops The series will officially return in summer 2023

Outlander's season seven trailer has just dropped, gifting fans with an early Christmas present! After months of 'droughtlander,' fans have finally got a first look at what's in store for Claire and Jamie Fraser, following the many dramatic cliffhangers and questions left over from season six.

As revealed in the new teaser trailer, which you can watch below, it looks as though we're in for even more twists and turns once the series debuts in summer 2023.

Full of nail-biting moments, the teaser features a number of poignant moments, including Brianna giving birth to her second child, and what appears to be Claire facing the noose – but will Malva Christie's murderer finally be revealed?

Weaved throughout the trailer, fans will also notice the interesting conversation which takes place between Claire and Jamie, after the Scotsman tells his wife: "I had another dream."

Asked what happened, he replies: "There was light all around you, but it wasn't a candlelight nor firelight, and that must be what electric light is like."

In the new teaser it's revealed that Jamie has been having dreams of the future

Claire ponders, "But how could you dream of something you've never seen in your life?" to which he responds: "I dream of the past, why would I not dream of the future?"

As far as we know, Jamie is incapable of travelling through the stones, unlike Claire, Bri and Roger but with all these visions of the future, could fans be thrown a curve ball?

It's also been announced that Charles Vandervaart is set to portray William Ransom in season seven, while Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have been cast as Rachel and Dr Denzell Hunter.

While the new season is primarily based on Diana Gabaldon's seventh book in the series 'An Echo in the Bone,' the first four episodes of the seventh instalment will likely be inspired by the previous book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

As fans will have noticed, season six comprised fewer episodes than usual as a result of the Covid pandemic. Speaking about the slight change, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained:

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

