Outlander season 7: everything you need to know about the story so far

Outlander season 7 is set to land on our screens very soon – but how did we leave the Fraser family on the last visit? Ahead of the new episodes, here's exactly what was going on in Fraser's Ridge in the final moments of season 6…

While Jamie, Young Ian and others raced to rescue Claire from her fate as the accused murderer of Malva Christie - and Roger and Brianna learned something wonderful about their son Jemmy. Watch our full recap of the story up until now here…

WATCH: Outlander: everything to know ahead of season 7

The show will be back on 16 June, with the official synopsis reading: "Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

"But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

Sam Heughan in Outlander season seven

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

The story is set to conclude with season 7, making it the penultimate series. Following the show's conclusion, STARZ has confirmed that there will be a spin-off based on Jamie's parents, titled Blood of My Blood.

According to STARZ, "it will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain".

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in season seven

The synopsis continues: "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognise. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season Eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book Ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the 'Outlander' universe".

Speaking of the original show's ending, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

More snaps from season 4...

Sam Heughan in season seven

John Bell as Young Ian in Outlander

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, John Bell as Young Ian and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

© Starz Sam Heughan Caitriona Balfe Outlander Season Seven

© Starz Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton star in Outlander season seven

John Grey with his adopted son, William

