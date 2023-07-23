When will Chicago Fire season 12 be released? Find out amid disappointing show update

Like many scripted TV shows, Chicago Fire and the entire One Chicago franchise have been impacted by the ongoing writers' strike.

With production on the upcoming seasons on hold, NBC has released a new fall schedule that doesn't include any new episodes of One Chicago shows or Law & Order. So, when will Chicago Fire be back on our screens? Here's all we know…

Earlier this month, NBC announced some changes to its upcoming fall schedule. The network will no longer air episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, or Chicago PD on Wednesday nights.

It will initially broadcast the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday 27 September, before going on to air One Chicago reruns every Wednesday evening.

© NBC Season 12 will not air in the fall

So, when will new episodes of Chicago Fire arrive on our screens?

It's likely that the upcoming 12th season will premiere in 2024. Production on the new series is expected to begin once the strike has come to an end, which industry insiders predict will be in the fall.

Will Taylor Kinney return to Chicago Fire?

Another burning question on fans' lips regarding the upcoming 12th season is whether Taylor Kinney will be making an appearance.

© NBC Taylor is known for his role as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

In January, it was revealed that the actor would be taking a leave of absence from the hit procedural to deal with a personal matter. His character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, left the Windy City in an episode that aired on 1 March.

It remains unclear if and when Taylor will return to the show. Neither NBC nor Taylor have commented on his long-term commitment to the drama. However, it has been confirmed that the main cast of season 12, including Miranda Rae Mayo, Karra Killmer, Hanako Greensmith and David Eigenberg will appear in fewer episodes than usual due to budget cuts.

In Taylor's last episode of season 11, it was explained that Severide had been sent to a prestigious OFI training camp in Alabama, leaving behind his wife, Stella.

© Getty Taylor is taking a leave of absence from the show

However, in a later installment, it was revealed that Severide had since left the camp after agreeing to investigate a big arson case. But he had not told his wife, nor his team back at Firehouse 51. Stella only discovered the news after one of the academy's leaders spilled the beans to Joe Cruz.

Why are the writers on strike?

The Writers Guild of America called on their members to strike on 2 May due to a dispute over how writers are compensated in the streaming era.

While their demands include a pay increase, a stable pay structure and guarantees that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting, the WGA failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Disney, Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

© Getty Chicago Fire will return to screens in 2024

The strike, which has lasted over two months, marked the end of 15 years of labor peace in the industry and also brought numerous productions to a standstill.