Chicago Fire season 12's return teased with new Instagram pictures

Chicago Fire's writers room has recently reopened after the end of the Writers Guild of America strike, and it looks like the team behind the NBC show's Instagram account is also ready for the show to return to screens!

New pictures shared on the account teased the upcoming 12th season, with a snap of Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende and Jake Lockett in character.

"We [heart] a trio in uniform," read the caption, and fans were quick to share the love, with one writing: "I need it to come back asap."

A second post by NBC read: "If we could leap, we'd go back to the first time we met Stella Kidd," with a snap of Miranda in character as Lieutenant Kidd, while another snap showed Deputy Chief Wallace Boden (payed by Eamonn Walker) surrounded by orange love heart emojis.

"This is a Chicago Fire stan account," the team added.

"Love all the characters from Chicago Fire. Especially Stellaride. Watch reruns all the time. Show is fantastic,' commented one follower. "Can’t wait for the return of new episodes of Chicago Fire! Hope the Actors strike ends soon & you guys get what you deserve & will be back to work loving what you love to do," added another.

Andrea Newman, the previous Chicago Fire co-showrunner alongside Derek Haas, will be the sole showrunner for the drama's upcoming season in light of Haas's departure last spring. Other changes expected include a difference in the number of episodes cast members will appear in, after One Chicago producers, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment reached a budget agreement with NBC.

© NBC David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire

According to Deadline, the episodic guarantees – the number of episodic fees each series regular is entitled to per season – were decreased leaving the cast to appear in around 18-20 episodes per season, rather than the usual 22.

The WGA strike officially came to an end September 27, after the union reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP that is expected to be ratified soon. Late night shows were the first to make their comeback, followed by morning talk shows, and now network dramas have reunited their writers room.

The Screen Actors Guild strike is still ongoing though, leaving showrunners hoping that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can reach a deal soon. Negotiations are ongoing and will resume on Monday October 9.

Rooms for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and the Law & Order franchise have all returned, as have rooms for 9-1-1. Writers for Grey’s Anatomy, on ABC, and Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, all on Fox all have also returned, while Yellowjackets writers were expected to return to season three writing - their room was shut down after one day when the strike began in May 2023 — on Wednesday October 4.