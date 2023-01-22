Why is Taylor Kinney taking a break from Chicago Fire? The actor plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the show

Chicago Fire fans were devastated when it was reported that Taylor Kinney would be taking a break from the NBC drama.

According to Deadline, the actor, who has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show premiered in 2012, will be spending some time away from the programme. Fans will be curious to know what prompted the 41-year-old's decision. Find out all we know here.

Why is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

Taylor Kinney will be taking a leave of absence from the drama in order to deal with an undisclosed personal matter, according to Deadline.

The publication reported that the cast and crew were informed of Taylor's leave on Friday, and that it is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence.

It is unclear how long Taylor will be away from the show. The actor, who enjoys an on-screen romance with Kelly's wife Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo), has yet to comment on the report.

The news comes just over a year after Jesse Spencer left the franchise. The actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey between 2012 and 2021, explained the reasons behind his decision in a statement that read: "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek [Hass, showrunner] to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show."

Taylor is reportedly taking a break from the show

He continued: "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future."

Showrunner Derek Haas previously expressed his hopes for Jesse's return. When asked whether there was a chance of Matthew and Sylvie getting back together in future episodes, he told TV Line: "Oh, yes. We’re always hoping those stars align."

