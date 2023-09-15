Award-winning actor Michael McGrath dies aged 65 – tributes pour in

Award-winning American actor Michael McGrath has died aged 65. The Broadway actor died on September 14 at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey, according to Broadway World. The cause of death has not been shared.

Michael was known for his original role in the Broadway show Spamalot as Patsy and his work in the stage show, Nice Work If You Can Get It. The stage star was also the recipient of a Tony Award.

© Roy Rochlin Michael McGrath attends "Plaza Suite" Opening Night on March 28, 2022 in New York City

Tributes have been pouring in from other actors and fans on social media. Monty Python actor, comedian and writer of Spamalot, Eric Idle, wrote on Twitter, now known as X: "Very saddened to hear that Michael McGrath our first and most beloved Patsy in Spamalot, has passed away. Warm hugs to all the Spamalot family and very happy memories of a lovely man."

MORE: Inside Jimmy Buffett’s surprising billion-dollar net worth – that didn't come from his music

MORE: Hoda Kotb and NCIS star LL Cool J pay tribute after death of 'inspiring' Jimmy Buffett

Others shared their heartfelt wishes on social media. "Going to see Spamalot on Broadway in November. A new run where they sold out at Kennedy Center. Genius ingenuity is definitely his legacy and immortality. Where you will be alive forever on this earth and among the living. Not physically present but from what you left behind," wrote a fan.

© Kevin Mazur Michael McGrath attends the 66th Annual Tony Awards

A second added: "That's very sad. Sending warm hugs too albeit to absolute strangers but they're warm and heartfelt and appropriate and everything." A third said: "Terrible. May his memory be a blessing."

A fourth meanwhile commented: "Just beyond sad. Such an immensely talented and dear man. May his memory be for a blessing."

In 2012, Michael received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Cookie McGree in the Broadway show, Nice Work If You Can Get It. He was also the recipient of a Drama Desk Award for the same part, and an Outer Critics Circle Award.

© Jemal Countess Michael McGrath attends the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2012

Michael's other theater credits include, Is He Dead?, Memphis, Anything Goes, Wonderful Town, My Favourite Year, Swinging on a Star and more.

In television, he appeared as an announcer on The Martin Short Talk Show between 1999 and 2000.

© Theo Wargo Michael McGrath celebrates with his award during the 66th Annual Tony Awards

Michael is survived by his wife, Toni DiBuono.