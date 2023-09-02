Hoda Kotb and NCIS star LL Cool J pay tribute after death of 'inspiring' Jimmy Buffett

Today Show star Hoda Kotb was among the many who have paid tribute to 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett who died at the age of 76.

"Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling. I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP," Hoda shared with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the news of his passing emerged.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jimmy Buffett on Friday, September 29, 2017

"Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human," tweeted NCIS star LL Cool J.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement shared by his family read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

© Douglas Mason Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The statement was accompanied by a picture of Jimmy sitting on a boat. His new album was scheduled to be released later in 2023, and his passing comes four months after he was forced to reschedule a concert in May after he was hospitalized "to address some issues that needed immediate attention".

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," he told fans in a tweet shared on X at the time. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

© NBC Singer Jimmy Buffett during an interview

Jimmy was born on December 25 1096 in Alabama. He worked at Billboard magazine early in his career and released his debut album Down to Earth, in 1970. But it was in 1977 that he broke through when the song 'Margaritaville,' off the album Changes in Latitudes, became a hit.

The song changed Jimmy's career, and it led to the creation of a restaurant chain, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, and a merchandising brand.

© Sean Zanni Jimmy attends Margaritaville Resort Times Square "First Look" in 2021

His fans, known affectionately as Parrotheads, took to social media to share their condolences, including Miles Teller, who quoted the singer.

"'I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination,' - the legend Jimmy Buffett," wrote Miles alongside a picture of the two of them together in tropical print shirts.

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton added: "Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans."

