Chicago PD star mourns devastating death of co-star with touching tribute Anne Heche, who played Katherine Brennan on the show, has sadly died

The cast and crew of Chicago PD are in mourning following the very sad news that former star of the NBC drama, Anne Heche, has died at the age of 53.

Taking to Instagram, Jon Seda, who played Antonio Dawson on the police procedural, led the tributes being paid to the actress following the confirmation that she had passed away on Friday evening. The mother of two had been in a coma for a week after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Anne Heche played Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD

"This is so sad. I was fortunate to work with her briefly on #ChicagoPD She truly elevated the show. A joy to be around on and off screen. May she RIP," Jon posted alongside a photo of the actress.

One Chicago fans were quick to send their condolences and memories of Anne's appearance on the show. Taking to the comments below the post, one said: "Rest In Peace, Anne Heche. She was awesome on @nbcchicagopd @johnseda and I loved her performance on the show and she will be missed."

Another wrote: "Rest in peace.....sad reminder that life can change in an instance," and a third added: "Omg, she was a ripper in those Voight and Calvin scenes. Soo sad. Sending condolences to all."

Anne appeared as a recurring character in seasons six and seven of the drama

Anne held a recurring role on the NBC drama throughout the show's sixth and seventh seasons, playing Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, who viewers quickly learnt was a force to be reckoned with. Stopping at nothing to rise through the ranks, she was eventually found guilty of murdering Mayor Kelton, played by John C. McGinley, and taken down by Jason Beghe's Hank Voight and Tracy Spiridakos's Hailey Upton.

The news of Anne's passing was confirmed by a representative for her family, who said in a statement to TMZ: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

