Influencer Chloe Stott and husband tragically killed in car crash on their way to announce pregnancy to family

A pregnant skincare influencer and her husband have very sadly passed away in a car crash in Utah. The family of Chloe Stott, the owner of Clover Skin Bar, and her husband Parker were travelling to Arizona when their car collided with a truck-tractor.

The couple were thought to be going home for the holidays, where they planned to tell their families the news of Chloe’s pregnancy.

Sharing news of the couple on a tribute Instagram page, Parker & Chloe Forever, one post read: "Tragically, Chloe passed away at the scene. We are devastated and the world has truly lost one of its brightest lights. Chloe was extremely uplifting, inspiring, accomplished, and such a bright influence to so many around her. Even more heartbreaking, Chloe and Parker had recently found out they were pregnant.

"They were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas. The tragic car accident took the life of Chloe and their precious baby boy. By the looks of the truck they were in, we still have no idea how Parker miraculously survived. He was immediately life-flighted to Valleywise in Phoenix."

Chloe Stott was a skincare influencer

Tragically the account later confirmed that Parker has also died from his injuries. The post read: "Early this morning, Parker went in for his 3rd surgery to do some clean up on his burns, as well as start on some skin grafting for his leg. At the completion of the surgery, the surgeons delivered the news that Parker’s injuries were even more extensive than what we were already aware of and the outlook was extremely bleak.

"A few hours later, we received the update that Parker’s vitals were dropping and he was going fast. We gathered around him as a family, kissed him, hugged him, held his hand, and told him just how much we loved him and how proud we were of him. He is the strongest person and has fought so hard.

"At 6:47 pm, Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby. He also was warmly welcomed by his father-in-law Sheldon, whom he will finally get that chance to meet for the first time… As deeply saddened as we are to lose Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God’s mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain. We know they are in a better place and get to be together.

Chloe often shared a photo of her husband Parker

"We know they will be watching over us, cheering us all on until we get to reunite with them again. We love you forever Chloe & Parker."

The community gathered for a candlelit vigil for the couple, with the post reading: "When the people around you are hurting beyond all comprehension, envelop them with love. This Gilbert community is special. It is our prayer that their outpouring of love will inspire each and every one of you wherever you are to gather & take care of your people, especially when they need it the most. The power in 'loving the neighbor' has never been more tangible."

The couple shared two dogs, who were also in the car but survived "with just a few scratches and bruises". One post read: "They are currently with the Stott family and getting lots of care and love."