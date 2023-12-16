Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's husband recalls heartbreaking last moment before tragic death

Eldridge Toney's final moments with his wife, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, were filled with emotion and tenderness.

Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, passed away at the age of 29, surrounded by her loved ones.

In a heartfelt conversation with People, Eldridge shared the poignant details of their last days together.

"The atmosphere was heavy with grief and shock as we all knew what was imminent," Eldridge recalled. He remained a pillar of strength for Anna, comforting her in her last moments.

Anna was the oldest of Mama June's four daughters

"I gently ran my fingers through her hair, held her hand, and assured her that everything would be alright."

Eldridge, who married Anna in March following her diagnosis, shared a profound promise he made to his wife.

© Instagram Anna with husband Eldridge

"We had our final heartfelt conversation the day before she passed," he said. "Anna's dying wish was for her daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison, to always remember who their mother was. I promised her that I would honor her memory and always do right by our girls."

Mama June Shannon, Anna's mother, confirmed her daughter's passing on Instagram. "Anna passed away peacefully last night at 11:12 PM in my home," she wrote, expressing her broken heart and gratitude for the support and prayers.

Anna's life was celebrated at a touching funeral service at Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, where friends and family shared fond memories.

© Instagram Mama June with her family

Attendees remembered Anna's vibrant spirit and her love for life, her daughters, Eldridge, and her signature dishes like chicken and dumplings with biscuits and spaghetti.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Anna's sister, tearfully pondered how their family would move forward without Anna. Her emotional words highlighted the deep bond they shared.

Following Anna's passing, her sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson paid a moving tribute on Instagram.

"My heart is utterly shattered," Alana wrote. "Anna was in so much pain, but now she's at peace. Her battle with this cruel disease over the past year was not easy. She was a true fighter."

Alana expressed her gratitude for being with Anna in her final moments and pledged to keep her sister's legacy alive.

"The sky looks different today. We will always love and remember you, Anna. You have left an indelible mark on our hearts, and I promise your spirit will live on forever."

