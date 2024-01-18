Chicago PD boss teases Hailey and Jay's future after devastating episode

Chicago PD fans were left devastated after the premiere of season 11 revealed that Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) had finalized their divorce, 18 months after Jay left Chicago.

The first episode of the new season saw Hailey continue to spiral, making major mistakes that led to devastating consequences, and posting the divorce papers in a fit of frustration, before – at the end of the episode – breaking down and telling Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) she needed help.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan has now told HELLO! that the coming 12 episodes will see Hailey go through a "transformation".

© NBC Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD

"The breakup with Jay was, for Hailey, one of those things that has then triggered all the other things that she hasn't dealt with; she is someone that emotionally wants to be steady and in control and so she has buried a lot of stuff deep down, but Jay's departure broke the dam and it's coming out without her consent," revealed Gwen.

"Season 11 will see Hailey realizing this and recognizing now that there's a whole world outside, and that she has options that she didn't see before. I'm excited to dig into a lot of what makes Hailey hurt and then see a transformation."

As for whether there is any chance of a reunion for Hailey and Jay at this point, Gwen admits there won't be one before Tracy's departure from the series, but that fans should "never say never".

"I don't see a reunion before her departure, but never say never. They have a very real connection, and I think it's one of those things where in ten years time those characters find each other," she suggested.

© NBC Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD

Tracy will be leaving Chicago PD at the end of season 11, after giving the writers a "full season to do her character justice".

"I am very grateful for that," Gwen previously told HELLO!.

"She is such a good actor – and we want to do her justice. Upton is so interesting, because she's such a unique voice and so defined as to what her past was like and why she is the way she is."

© NBC Tracy will leave the show at the end of season 11

"We're really going to dig into that this season, and dig into growth and transformation – how do you get through your life not looking like what you thought it was going to look like, and realizing that there could be more out there that is maybe better for you?" she continued.

"It will be a fun ride for her, and there are some interesting and new characters coming in for her to play against."

As for how her departure will impact the team, Gwen shares that although the whole team will be affected, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), will struggle "a lot," adding: "I think he's got such a soft spot for her, he really loves her."