Chicago Med loses major star amid big changes for season 10

Chicago Med is losing one of its main cast members ahead of season ten. Dominic Rains, who has played experienced doctor Crockett Marcel since season five, has left the show as a series regular. It's not yet been confirmed if the actor will reprise his role as a guest.

The news comes amid some major changes to the drama as co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider are stepping down after nine years. Allen MacDonald will replace them at the helm.

Crockett's exit was teased in the season nine finale after he received some heartbreaking news. After denying his young patient, Colin, a liver transplant due to an infection, the boy sadly passed away. Crockett later learned that Colin's dad had taken his own life after his son's devastating death and blamed Crockett for not going through with the surgery. Head of hospital Sharon Goodwin encouraged the doctor to take some time off.

© George Burns Jr/NBC Dominic Rains has left his role as a series regular after four seasons

As well as Chicago Med, Dominic appeared in four episodes of Chicago Fire and one episode of Chicago P.D.

He's not the only actor leaving the franchise ahead of the new seasons. Eamonn Walker, who plays Chief Wallace Boden, Derrick Gibson actor Rome Flynn, Alberto Rosende, who portrays Blake Gallo, and Kara Killmer – aka Sylvie Brett, have all left Chicago Fire.

© George Burns Jr/NBC It's not yet been confirmed if Dominic will reprise his role as a guest

While Eamonn has stepped down from his series regular role and is expected to return in a recurring capacity in the future, Rome is also hoping his character will make a comeback.

He told Variety: "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing.

© Getty Rome Flynn left Chicago Fire after six episodes

"I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Kara said she's "more than happy" to return as a guest star in future episodes. Speaking to TVLine about her departure, the actress said: "If you're going to spend 10 years somewhere, you want to spend it in a place like our show, but I'm very excited to see what else is out there on the horizon."

© Getty Images Kara Killmer said she'd be happy to 'pop up' in the future

"I'm very satisfied with where things end up for Sylvie on Fire. I would be more than happy to pop on anytime.

"[Firehouse] 51 has a unique way of getting itself into trouble, and we love to see familiar faces, and so I'm happy to come back anytime."