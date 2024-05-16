Donnie Wahlberg gets into a fight as CBS teases Blue Bloods season finale

Blue Bloods season 14 comes to an end on May 17 – and it looks like things are going to get rough for Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan.

A new trailer post for the finale showed Danny getting attacked by Detective Gus Vanderlip, as he stands in the way of the detective and a sex offender. The case will see the team "race to find Gus Vanderlip, a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets".

A sneak peek, later shared by CBS and which you can watch below, reveals things get physical when Vanderlip attempts to attack the rapist, who he had charged only two weeks prior, and Danny gets in the middle. Elsewhere, Jamie and wife Eddie will be sent on an undercover mission on the eve of their anniversary.

Blue Bloods sneak peek shows Danny Reagan attacked

The season finale was originally the end of part one, but star Tom Selleck confirmed that instead the following eight episodes that are set to air in Fall 2024 will be the 15th season.

"They announced this was gonna be our last season. I think CBS will come to their senses. But what people don't realize is, we're gonna do a 15th season," explained Tom.

"We're doing a 10-show season, like all the other shows because of the strike, for the 14th season. And we'll do eight shows in the fall, the premier of our 15th season."

Trailer for Blue Bloods season 14 finale

"My hope is CBS wakes up to the fact that we're still winning the night on Friday night and performing on Paramount Plus," added the star.

The show was canceled in 2023 and its stars including Tom and Donnie have been outspoken in their frustrations.

© Michael Parmelee Aidan Quinn as Det. Gus Vanderlip, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in Blue Bloods

"CBS will find that an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas," Tom told TV Insider.

Following Tom's criticism of the network, Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was forced to acknowledge the cast's personal pleas to keep Blue Bloods going. Speaking at a press conference in May, she said: "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

© CBS Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods has starred Tom as the patriarch of a family of New York cops, Frank Reagan, since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim.

The series follows the Reagans family, who have a long history of work in law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is an NYPD detective, his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes) is an NYPD sergeant, and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan )works as an assistant district attorney.