Tom Selleck confirms season 15 of Blue Bloods amid cancellation drama

Tom Selleck is clarifying a few things about the Blue Bloods ending. Joining Country Living for a new interview, the actor confirmed that the final eight episodes will form the show's 15th season, rather than part two of the 14th instalment.

"They announced this was gonna be our last season. I think CBS will come to their senses. But what people don't realize is, we're gonna do a 15th season," explained Tom. "We're doing a 10-show season, like all the other shows because of the strike, for the 14th season. And we'll do eight shows in the fall, the premier of our 15th season.

"My hope is CBS wakes up to the fact that we're still winning the night on Friday night and performing on Paramount Plus," added the star.

Following the network's decision to end Blue Bloods, Tom has been particularly vocal about the show's cancellation, calling on CBS to do a U-turn.

Speaking to CBS News this month, the Frank Reagan actor was asked if Blue Bloods will end in the fall. "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he replied.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Back in January, Tom had echoed this sentiment in an interview with TV Insider. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas," he said.

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, Tom, 79, added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

Following Tom's criticism of the network, Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was forced to acknowledge the cast's personal pleas to keep Blue Bloods going.

Speaking at a press conference in May, she said: "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."