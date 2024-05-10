Blue Bloods cast show up to support Tom Selleck as he celebrates big news

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been out promoting his new memoir – and of course his Blue Bloods family have joined him to celebrate the new project.

On Tuesday May 7 Tom spoke at the 92nd St Y, discussing his memoir, called You Never Know, and his long and storied career=, and the Q&A was hosted by none other than Bridget Moynahan, who plays his daughter on the CBS series, and later took to social media to praise the "icon".

"A great conversation last night @92ndstreety with the iconic #TomSelleck about his life and journey! You can find out all about it in his new memoir You Never Know. It’s really good!!!!" she captioned a post that featured a carousel of pictures, beginning with a selfie Bridget had taken that night with Tom.

A second snap was taken from second row of the audience showing the two talking to each other on stage, while a third showed her posing for photographers. Bridget wore a sleek silk shirt with blue and white print, and navy blue wide leg pants.

What is Tom Selleck's memoir about?

You Never Know opens in the middle of a car accident that Tom was involved in at the age of 17 on the famous Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles.

It then follows his life through his college years at the University of Southern California, his time in the Army – he was drafted in 1967 for the Vietnam War – and his rise as an actor, winning an Emmy for his work as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI.

© Gary Gershoff Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck attend a discussion for the book, "You Never Know: A Memoir" at 92NY

The 79-year-old also appeared in the sitcom Friends as a recurring character, Monica's on-and-off boyfriend Richard, and most recently as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods.

What is Blue Bloods about?

Blue Bloods has starred Tom as the patriarch of a family of New York cops, Frank Reagan, since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim.

The series follows the Reagans family, who have a long history of work in law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is an NYPD detective, his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes) is an NYPD sergeant, and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan )works as an assistant district attorney.



The CBS drama however was canceled in November and its final episodes will air this fall.

© Gary Gershoff Tom and Bridget plays father and daughter in Blue Bloods

Bridget Moynahan speaks on Blue Bloods cancelation

After the shocking news was revealed, Bridget, 52, and costar Donnie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and Bridget revealed that "everybody's really upset and sad".

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

© Getty Images Will Hochman as Joe Hill, Frank's grandson, and Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Fans have been calling on CBS to rethink the decision, and Tom has also spoken publicly about how he believes CBS will "come to their senses".

Tom Selleck wants CBS to 'come to their senses'

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!" he told CBS News.

However, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach recently insisted that there will be no changes: “We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”