9-1-1 stars who left and why: from Rockmond Dunbar to Connie Britton and more

Since it's inception in 2018, 9-1-1 has introduced us to a host of lovable and unforgettable characters, but not all of them have stayed.
Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton and Annelise Cepero each departed for different reasons, ranging from COVID regulations to contract stipulations. Keep reading for the lowdown on why they left…
Rockmond Dunbar
Rockmond Dunbar was abruptly written off in season five of 9-1-1. After appearing as Athena's ex-husband, Michael Grant, for several years, the star allegedly left after Covid protocols were introduced on the show.
According to Deadline, when all cast members were required to be vaccinated, Rockmond requested a medical exemption, followed by a religious exemption. Addressing what happened in a statement, the 51-year-old said: "I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer.
"My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now."
Noting that he'd "enjoyed" his five seasons on the show, calling the cast and crew "wonderful," Rockmond concluded by wishing 9-1-1 all the best. Following his departure, the father-of-four has gone on to appear in episodes of Aftershock and The Game.
As of March 2024, Rockmond is in the process of filing a lawsuit against 20th Television and Disney over the situation.
Connie Britton
Connie Britton quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her portrayal of emergency call dispatcher, Abby Clark. But, after appearing in the first season, the character abruptly left LA, putting an end to her romance with Buck (Oliver Stark).
While fans were devastated, Fox's then co-chairman, Gary Newman, went on to explain that a one-season-arc was always in the cards for Connie, as per her contract. "We love Connie Britton, [but] it was always envisioned to be a one-year role," he said.
"So it wasn't a surprise [that she left]. If Connie expressed interest and had time in the future, I know [executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] would be thrilled to bring her back to the show."
To the delight of fans, Connie eventually reprised her role in season three, with Abby finally closing her chapter with Buck, and enjoying her engagement to a mystery man. Of course, the door's always open for Connie, but with the actress busier than ever, it seems unlikely that she'll make a comeback.
Annelise Cepero
Annelise Cepero was introduced in season six of 9-1-1. Cast as Death Doula, Natalia Dollenmeyer, the character enjoyed a sweet romance with firefighter Buck, but in the season seven premiere it was suddenly announced that he was single, with no sign of Natalia.
Addressing Annelise's exit, showrunner Tim Minear confirmed that it had been an "amicable parting of ways," and that she had made the decision to leave as a result of various logistical factors, including the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt currently stars as Maddie Buckley in 9-1-1, but fans were left confused by her brief departure in season five. When the character left LA to treat her post-partum depression, Jennifer, 45, clarified that she was simply taking a break to go on maternity leave.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the mom-of-three said: "The fans know in real life why I left, and they're forgiving of that, and that's really beautiful."
Nine episodes later Maddie was officially back in the show, with many praising 9-1-1's handling of her emotional storyline.