9-1-1 stars who left and why: from Rockmond Dunbar to Connie Britton and more

Rockmond Dunbar was abruptly written off in season five of 9-1-1. After appearing as Athena's ex-husband, Michael Grant, for several years, the star allegedly left after Covid protocols were introduced on the show.

According to Deadline, when all cast members were required to be vaccinated, Rockmond requested a medical exemption, followed by a religious exemption. Addressing what happened in a statement, the 51-year-old said: "I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer.

"My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now."

Noting that he'd "enjoyed" his five seasons on the show, calling the cast and crew "wonderful," Rockmond concluded by wishing 9-1-1 all the best. Following his departure, the father-of-four has gone on to appear in episodes of Aftershock and The Game.

As of March 2024, Rockmond is in the process of filing a lawsuit against 20th Television and Disney over the situation.