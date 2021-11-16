9-1-1 fans devastated as they say goodbye to another fan favorite character Michael actor Rockmond Dunbar bowed out of the Fox show on Monday night's episode

9-1-1 fans have been left emotional after bidding farewell to another fan favorite character.

The episode saw Rockmond Dunbar's Michael Grant pop the question to his partner David (La Monde Byrd) after learning that he will be travelling to Haiti for several months to help with hurricane relief efforts. However, in true 9-1-1 fashion, the proposal was far from straightforward.

Michael was left waiting on one knee outside of the hospital for a long time after an explosion went off inside. Despite being ordered to evacuate, his beau David stayed put in surgery to finish removing a patient's brain tumor. After the tense scenes, David emerged and tearily said yes.

However, the good news was immediately followed by some bad; Michael revealed that he has decided to join David in Haiti indefinitely. "I can't save lives, but I can help rebuild one," he told his ex-wife Athena (Angela Bassett) and children, who were at first shocked, but soon came round to the idea.

Michael made two big decisions in Monday night's episode

While Rockmund's exit has not been officially announced by FOX, following the end of the episode, the actor took to Twitter to retweet a number of fans who shared sweet words. One read: "Happy for the character but will miss the wonderful @RockmondDunbar on Monday nights," while another said: "@RockmondDunbar is leaving 911 and while I support the decision no one talk to me for 7-10 business days #911onFOX."

It remains unclear why exactly he has chosen to depart the series, but given the fact that the door has been left open for his return in the future, it seems that he's at least leaving on good terms. It's safe to assume that the 48-year-old actor was just ready to move on from the series and explore other opportunities after five seasons on the show.

Michael's departure marks the second major character exit on this season of 9-1-1. Back in October, Jennifer Love Hewitt bowed out as her character Maddie left Los Angeles to find some help for her deteriorating mental state. The new mom had been struggling with motherhood and decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Howard' Chimney' Han.

Viewers can, however, expect to see Jennifer back on the show soon when her real-life maternity leave comes to an end. However, a question mark remains over whether we'll ever see Rockmund again.

