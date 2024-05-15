9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares rare details of raising 10-year-old daughter

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed that her 10-year-old daughter refuses to accept that her mom is "cool," despite all things from the 1990s being cool again with Gen Z.

Jennifer, who starred in iconic 90s projects such as Party Of Five and horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer said: "When you work for a long time, the hope is to continue to get to work for a long time. Also, you hope that people remember the work you’ve done.

"It’s really funny. My daughter now is ten-years-old and she’s like, 'Oh my gosh, things from the ‘90s are so cool.' I said to her, 'Then I’m cool, right?' And she’s like, 'No.' … I guess I’m still waiting for that to happen in my house."

© Getty Images Jennifer Love Hewitt at the 9-1-1 ABC premiere event held

Jennifer will turn 45 in 2024 and this year will see her celebrate 35 years as an actor: "It’s really fun that I still get to do something that I love so much and people still allow it."

Jennifer is mom to daughter Autumn James, ten, and sons Atticus James, eight, and Aidan James, two, with her husband Brian Hallisay.

© Penguin House Jennifer Love Hewitt's memoir will be released in 2024

In April, Jennifer revealed the cover for her memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical, and it put her kids front and center. Sharing the adorable cover art on Instagram, Jennifer can be seen posing with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other.

Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items – and they all look so much like their famous parents.

But the decision to finally reveal her children to the public weighed heavily on Jennifer and her husband.

"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," she told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

The Client List actress credits her children for helping her through her grief following the death of her mom, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012.

"My kids also saved me from grief," she explained. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

Jennifer continued: "I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it. I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."