Holly Willoughby plotter Gavin Plumb sentenced to life in prison for planned kidnap, rape and murder

Gavin Plumb, who was charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, has been given a life sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 16 years.

The security guard, who had purchased what he believed to be chloroform and metal cable ties, had been planning the kidnap for over two years and attempted to enlist the help of someone online who he believed to be an accomplice, but was actually an undercover detective.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb

He sent several videos and voice notes to the undercover detective about the plans, which included detailed knowledge about Holly's security and CCTV blind spots in her home, and outlined a plan to attack her and her husband Dan Baldwin while they were sleeping before taking Holly to a second location.

© Shutterstock Gavin was found guilty of planning to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Speaking at the sentencing, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: "My Lord knows of the extreme and gratuitous degradation of the victim that was planned by this defendant. Degradation that was so depraved and vile that they were, by agreement, not reported in detail by representatives of the media."

She also spoke about the impact that the case had on Holly, saying it had been "life-changing for the victim… both in private and personal terms and, indeed, professionally. The extent of the shock and fear of this offending has been impossible to convey… it's investable that [the trial] has exacerbated the trauma for this victim.

© HGL The judge spoke about the impact the case had on Holly Willoughby

Justice Murray told the court that he had read Holly's impact statement, which remained private, confirming that the offending had "life-changing consequences" for her. He said: "I simply note that I am satisfied that these offences have had life-changing consequences for her both privately and professionally.

"We say more broadly that offending of this type, as Miss Willoughby said in her public statement has a broad impact on women. Women should not feel unsafe as they go about their daily lives."

© Shutterstock Gavin had previously abducted other women

The judge continued: "Your plan was hopefully unrealistic for a number of reasons including your poor physical health, but you clearly thought it was feasible… you always intended to carry out your plan to kidnap, rape and kill Miss Willoughby but only if you found the right men to help you do it."

"[…] Whether it was to be David Nelson who actually slit her throat or you doing so with his participation, assistance or encouragement, that is the basis of your conviction for soliciting murder… I have no doubt that this was considerably more than a fantasy to you."

© Shutterstock He has been sentenced to 16 years in prison

Speaking to press outside, Essex Police’s Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said: "Today Gavin Plumb starts a life sentence, with a minimum of 16 years behind bars, and the streets of Essex are safer for woman and girls as a result.

DCI Greg Wood from Essex Police reads a statement outside Chelmsford Police station

"He is a dangerous individual with a history of kidnapping, attempting to kidnap and plotting to kidnap women and girls. In this case he went further and intended to rape and murder his victim. He tried to claim throughout the trial that he was an obsessive fan and a fantasist – that is simply not true. He planned this attack on Ms Willoughby over a two-year period, scoping her movements, seeking to elicit help from others to carry out his wicked plan, buying chloroform and other items to incapacitate, restrain and inflict violence upon her.

"He is no fantasist - he’s a calculated, violent, sexual predator who has spent his adult life inflicting or plotting to inflict harm on women."