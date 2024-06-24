Holly Willoughby’s stalker trial begins: day 1 live updates

Plumb, 36, is accused of attempting to solicit the kidnap and murder of Holly in October 2023. According to the charges, he had tried to solicit someone to travel to the UK to carry out the acts, and planned to create a “kidnap and restraint kit”. He has been charged with soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to He was arrested on 4 October last year. He has denied the charges made against him.

He has been charged with soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to commit kidnap. Plumb, a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today Friday, 6 October. The charges follow an arrest which was made on Wednesday, October 4th. Holly was due to present This Morning on Wednesday but was replaced by Alison Hammond.

© Shutterstock Gavin Plumb, 36, a former Pizza Hut worker, of Potters Field, Harlow has been arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap, rape and kill Holly Willoughby

At the time, Essex Police released a statement that read: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4th October. He is currently in custody.”