Holly Willoughby’s stalker trial begins: day 1 live updates

Holly's This Morning exit among ordeal
After the terrifying charges were brought to light, Holly announced her exit from This Morning with very little fanfare after 14 years on the show. In a social media post, she wrote: "I have to make this decision for me and my family."
After a long break, Holly returned to our screens for Dancing on Ice in January 2024, and is set to present a new Netflix show alongside Bear Grylls in 2025.
Who is Gavin Plumb?
Plumb, 36, is accused of attempting to solicit the kidnap and murder of Holly in October 2023. According to the charges, he had tried to solicit someone to travel to the UK to carry out the acts, and planned to create a “kidnap and restraint kit”. He has been charged with soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to He was arrested on 4 October last year. He has denied the charges made against him.
At the time, Essex Police released a statement that read: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4th October. He is currently in custody.”
Holly Willoughby's stalker trial begins today
Holly Willoughby’s life was thoroughly shaken back in 2023 after it emerged that the former This Morning presenter was at the centre of a kidnap, rape and murder plot.
Gavin Plumb has been accused of the crimes, and will be tried at the Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex - join here for all of the live updates from the courtroom…