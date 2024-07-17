NCIS star Pauley Perrette 'frustrated' as she shares worrying warning to fans

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has issued a stark warning to fans about scammers impersonating her online.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress, who's known for playing Abby Sciuto in the CBS drama from 2003 to 2018, revealed that one of her fans had been scammed on Cameo, a website where users pay for personalized video messages from celebrities.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette 'frustrated' as she shares worrying warning to fans

"Last night I got a message on Cameo, which is the only place I talk to strangers," Pauley began in a video filmed from her LA home. "It was a terrible story about this person's family member who has been scammed by someone who said they were me. I took a picture and did everything I could but scammers are clever."

She continued: "Then today, I get a message from my old pastor and he was like, 'Hey, I see you want me to friend you on Facebook', and I'm like, 'I'm not on Facebook'."

© Getty Images Pauley urged fans to beware of scammers

Sharing her frustration, Pauley went on: "I'm so frustrated with this. I don't get it. I don't get why anyone wants to impersonate someone else but what I do get is that this is dangerous, they're asking people for money.

"So, I'll say it again, I'm not on Facebook. I am not asking anybody to be friends with me. The only place that I will respond to someone I don't know is on Cameo," Pauley reiterated. "I'm really sorry if somebody has messed with y'all."

In the caption, Pauley urged her fans to be careful. "BEWARE. For REAL," she penned. "So many people are impersonating me and it sux.

© Getty Images Pauley Perrette is known for playing Abby on NCIS

"I am NOT on facebook. I do NOT have ANY OTHER IG accounts. I am on Cameo. I am so sorry that this is happening to so many of you. From just communicating with a 'Fake Pauley' to those who have been scammed out of money by a 'Fake Pauley'. It's AWFUL," she continued, adding: "Dawn, I'm sorry, It was never me you were talking to."

Fans were quick to share supportive messages in the comments section, with one person writing: "That this is happening is so wrong. We all need to help Pauley guard against these imposters. Not your fault, Pauley. We love you so much!"

© CBS Pauley starred on the show from 2003 to 2018

A second follower added: "Love you girl, thank you for letting us know."

This isn't the first time Pauley has had to warn fans about fake accounts. In April last year, the actress reminded fans not to fall for accounts claiming to be her.

"The whole thing is weird and please report them, every single time you see one. @thepauleyp, this one, where you're seeing this, is the only real me," she said at the time, adding: "They try to communicate with you guys as me, and it's not me, and that's not fair."