NCIS season 22: All we know from Katrina Law's potential exit to release date

Monday nights just won't be the same now that season 21 of NCIS is over. The latest series of the long-running CBS show drew to a close this week with a dramatic finale, which saw Knight and Parker take on a high-stakes murder investigation, ending with an underwater rescue mission and Parker in a hospital bed.

The episode concluded with Knight accepting Director Vance's job offer as the chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton on the West Coast, leaving fans with questions about Katrina Law's future on the show. Keep reading for all we know about season 22, including the release date and whether Katrina will return...

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 21?

What will happen in NCIS season 22?

While it's too early to know what fans can expect from season 22, we imagine the upcoming episodes will confirm Agent Knight's future at NCIS and whether she decided to take her new job at Camp Pendleton.

© Robert Voets/CBS Agent Knight accepted a new job across the country

If she does, it's likely that her long-distance relationship with Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) will be a central storyline throughout the season.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for an official synopsis.

All we know about Katrina Law's potential exit

The season 21 finale hinted at Agent Knight's departure from NCIS after she accepted a new role across the country. But does this mean Katrina is leaving the show?

When asked if she was returning for season 22, the actress told TV Line: "Hmmm…. Better tune in for that season opener!"

© Robert Voets/CBS Is Knight leaving the NCIS team?

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder said: "Well, we set something up there. And I will point you to our track record where you just never know. We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs.

"So I will say this: We do aim to please," he continued, adding: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."

NCIS season 22 cast

While we don't know whether Katrina will be back for season 22, we expect the other series regulars to reprise their roles. This includes Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance.

© Robert Voets/CBS Series 22 will air in CBS' fall 2024/2025 season

Sean recently spoke about his future on the show, telling People that "no one is quite safe". "I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years... No one is quite safe," he said. "Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

However, he did add that the cast is having a "good time" on set and no one is "itching to go elsewhere at the moment".

© CBS Sean Murray says 'no one is safe' on the show

NCIS season 22 release date

NCIS will return for CBS' fall 2024-2025 season. New episodes usually premiere in September/October.