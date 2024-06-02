Pauley Perrette sparks reaction with heartfelt NCIS reunion photo 6 years after her departure

Pauley Perrette may have left her role as Abby Sciuto over five years ago, but her NCIS family still holds a special place in her heart.

While the actress has largely retired from the industry — her appearances on the screen have been sparse since leaving NCIS, having only returned to acting in TV series Broke in 2020, and she has focused on producing instead — she left fans overjoyed as she reunited with fellow beloved NCIS star Brian Dietzen.

Brian has starred as assistant M.E. Jimmy Palmer since shortly after season one aired in 2003, while his former co-star starred as Abby from 2003 until 2018.

Recommended video You may also like Pauley Perrette's impassioned message for Pride month

Over the weekend, Pauley left fans nostalgic as she shared a round of photos from her recent reunion with Brian, as well as with Criminal Minds star Kirsten Vangsness.

The three got together in Los Angeles at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, to see a Sarah McLachlan concert.

In the photos, Pauley is sporting her signature rainbow-hued hair, and the three are smiling ear-to-ear with Brian posing in between the two women.

"NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED HERE!" she aptly wrote in her caption, adding: "Just me and @briankdietzen and @kirstenvangsness at the @hollywoodbowl seeing the Amazing Icon @officialsarahmclachlan just beautiful."

© Getty Brian and Pauley on NCIS

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the epic reunion — and crossover — with one writing: "Garcia, Abby and Jimmy!" as others followed suit with: "I cannot even begin to tell you how much I love this," and: "Omg I love it, best crossover ever," as well as: "Brian, Cristy and Pauley, you're smiles light up my day," plus another added: "What a crew! Three greats of TV drama!"

MORE: Pauley Perrette left 'in shock' as she mourns loss of Sam Rubin and relives NCIS days

MORE: Pauley Perrette reveals what really keeps her busy post-NCIS in candid glimpse from home

Though fans of Pauley may not see her on the screen much anymore, she's often sharing glimpses into her life away from the cameras via her Instagram.

© Getty The two are great friends off the screen

Most recently, she shared that rather than acting, she's been more into gardening these days, when she posted a sweet photo of a little white and yellow flower, also highlighting the tattoos scattered throughout her hand.

MORE: Pauley Perrette's NCIS return and Tiva spin-off crossover addressed by CBS boss

© Getty

"I'm notorious for always having sticks and leaves and stuff stuck in my hair," she first wrote in her caption, before explaining: "Because I am ALWAYS working in my yard."

"Building stuff and planting stuff and doing stuff," she listed off, before concluding: "Today I found this stuck in my hair from my yard, so cute!"