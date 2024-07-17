The Repair Shop star Kirsten Ramsay's life away from show: from co-star friendships to job and hobbies

Kirsten Ramsay is The Repair Shop's resident ceramics expert and is regularly trusted with bringing precious family heirlooms back to life. The TV star has over 25 years of experience in ceramic conservation and even runs her own business not too far from the barn in West Sussex.

Keep reading for all you need to know about Kirsten's life away from the cameras, from her career as a ceramics expert to her hobbies.

WATCH: Meet The Repair Shop experts

Kirsten's career as a ceramics expert

Before she pursued a career in ceramic conservation, Kirsten worked as a visual merchandiser for several years. However, her love of museums and history inspired her to attend evening classes for ceramics restoration – and she never looked back.

A few years later, Kirsten enrolled as a conservation student at West Dean College in Sussex, which is internationally recognised for excellence in Arts, Design, Craft & Conservation education.

© BBC/Ricochet Ltd/Jack Barnes Kirsten is the show's resident ceramics expert

"From my first day at the college, I felt that I had found a new passion," Kirsten told the BBC. "I fell in love with the beautiful pigments, objects, and glazes, and it used a lot of the skills that I already had in terms of modelling and painting. I spent two years immersed in the course learning the practical side of the work and about the history and the manufacture of ceramic objects and related materials from around the world."

Kirsten, who was 23 at the time, describes the decision as "a turning point" in her career.

During her time at West Dean College, Kirsten was tasked with working on the ruins of Uppark House after it was devastated by a fire in 1989. Along with conservation professionals and volunteers, Kirsten picked through bins of ash and rubble in search of fragments that could be saved.

© @cabin.girl/Instagram Kirsten worked on the ruins of Uppark House in 1989

The ceramic expert now owns a ceramic conservation business, which she runs from a "cosy Scandinavian cabin" in West Sussex. Over the years, the ceramics expert has worked for The V&A Museum and The British Museum and had high-profile clients such as King Charles.

According to her website, Kirsten specialises in "European, Asian and contemporary ceramics and a wide range of other related materials, earthenware, painted plaster, alabaster, enamels, glass, cloisonné and micro mosaic".

Kirsten's Repair Shop debut and friendships with co-stars

In the winter of 2016, The Repair Shop's producers reached out to Kirsten about appearing on the show and she went on to film her first episode in January 2017.

"I'd never thought about being on TV and it wasn't something that I had ever considered," she told the BBC. "Initially I thought perhaps it was just someone having a bit of a joke!"

Kirsten joined The Repair Shop in 2017

Since joining the cast, Kirsten has formed strong connections with her co-stars and she clearly values the friendships she's made. "Arriving at the now famous barn on day one of filming in January 2017, I met this amazing group of people, we immediately clicked and found that we had a shared interest in the work that we do," she said.

"For me, it's the community that has been created in the barn that I love - it's such an interesting place. That opportunity to work with other people who have similar interests and sharing ideas is just great fun."

© @cabin.girl/Instagram Kirsten often shares snaps from behind the scenes

Kirsten often shares behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram page, showcasing the close relationships she shares with her colleagues.

In July, Kirsten posted a sweet photo with her co-stars, including Jay Blades and Chris Shaw, and shared her appreciation for them in the caption. "We spend a lot of time working together, supporting each other and enjoying one another's company but don’t often remember to capture these moments," penned the TV star. "Here's to a great team including those who weren't on our lunchtime walk today!"

Kirsten's home life and hobbies away from the show

While Kirsten tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, we do know that she's based in Sussex and has an adorable Irish Terrier named Niamh.

© @cabin.girl/Instagram Kirsten with her adorable Irish Terrier Niamh

When she's not busy restoring treasured items in the barn, Kirsten enjoys rowing on the River Thames. Sharing a photo with her teammates sitting in a rowing boat, the TV star penned: "More teamwork on The Thames this time ... A celebration of traditional rowing, 3 hours of hard pulling in The Great River Race."

It's not known if Kirsten is married or in a relationship.