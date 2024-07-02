The Repair Shop star Mark Stuckey's life away from show: from wife to home tragedy

The Repair Shop has become a much-loved staple in the BBC's Wednesday evening schedule, adored by fans for its amazing transformation of treasured items and, of course, its team of popular experts – and Mark Stuckey never fails to impress fans with his repairs.

Mark is the show's resident electronics whizz and regularly brings retro radios and jukeboxes back to life using his incredible skills. But how much do you know about his life outside of the barn? Here's all we know…

Mark's early life and career beginnings

Mark discovered his love of electronic design at a very young age. After leaving school at 15, the restoration expert started working as a mechanical engineer before quickly finding a new passion and changing careers.

Explaining why he dropped out of school as a young teen, Mark told the BBC: "My father's work meant that we were constantly moving, and every time I went to a different school the syllabus was totally different which wasn't doing my education any good whatsoever. So the result was I left school at 15."

© Ricochet Ltd Mark Stuckey is the barn's resident electronics expert

While he began his working life at a mechanical engineering workshop, Mark "couldn't stand it" and went to work with his friend at a local radio and television shop. "I went down after work to help out and I did that for six months and they offered me a job, which was great," said Mark. "I then went to college to learn what was called radio and television servicing.

"So that's how I started in the industry, and I stayed in it for around 25 years working in electro-mechanical and electronic design, working on a number of high-profile MOD contracts from marine detection to nuclear weapons systems and explosive detectors while completing a physics degree which was paid by the company at the time," explained the expert.

Then in 2019, one of The Repair Shop's associate producers, who had worked with Mark before, asked if he could repair transistor radios. "I came to the barn to fix what is called a Dunkirk radio, and I've been here ever since," said Mark.

© Richochet/BBC Mark regularly impresses fans with his restoration skills

Mark's home life with wife and job away from the show

When Mark's not busy fixing precious items in the barn, he can be found at home in Norfolk, where he runs his Classic Radio Shop from his garden workshop.

The restoration expert is married to a woman named Linda, but tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Mark lives in Norfolk with his wife, Linda

Mark's home tragedy

Mark and his wife Linda made the local news in Norfolk back in 2019 when their home was burned down and then burgled a month later.

Speaking to North Norfolk News about the burglary, Mark said: "Sometimes individuals take advantage of other people's loss.

© Ricochet Mark tends to keep his personal life private

"Maybe, at first, they were just curious and looked inside the property, and then greed got the better of them. We have now had alarms fitted, so we will hear anything in the future."

At the time, it was reported that the couple, who lost 85% of their possessions in the blaze, were planning on moving a caravan into their garden and have their bungalow rebuilt. Mark hasn't shared any new updates since then.