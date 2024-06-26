Inside Will Kirk's sweet off-screen relationships with The Repair Shop co-stars

Will Kirk is without a doubt a fan-favourite cast member of the BBC's heartwarming heirloom-restoration show, The Repair Shop. The woodwork maestro has been a member of the team since its first episode debuted back in 2017, and over the years has formed some strong friendships with his co-stars.

Here, HELLO! takes a look at Will's close bonds with some of his fellow presenters, including Jay Blades and metalwork expert Dominic Chinea.

WATCH: The Repair Shop viewers blown away by Will Kirk's incredible restoration

Will Kirk's close friendship with Dominic Chinea

Will and Dom clearly get on like a house on fire. The duo quickly struck up a friendship after the metalwork expert joined the show in series two and even refer to each other as "good mates".

While the duo frequently collaborate on projects for the show, they also spend time with each other outside of the barn. Back in 2021, Will paid Dom a visit at his home in Kent and spent a day collecting wax and honey with him.

© @williamkirkrestoration/Instagram Will and Dominic are good pals

Taking to Instagram at the time, Will penned: "A Sunday well spent checking out Dom's hive collecting wax and honey. You can see how we got on over at his YouTube channel. Thanks again for the [honey] @dominicchinea."

Dom, who is a keen beekeeper, documented the day on his YouTube channel, sharing a video of the pair getting stuck in. The vehicle restorer told his viewers: "I had a call last night from my good mate Will from The Repair Shop and he was like, 'I need to get some beeswax to make some polish, can I have some, have you got any?' Because he knows I have bees. But I wasn't going to let him get it that easy!"

© @williamkirkrestoration/Instagram The pair enjoyed a trip to Bognor Regis in 2021

It's not all work and no play, though. In the same year, Will and Dom enjoyed a trip to Bognor Regis during their time off from work and spent the day exploring the seaside and tucking into some fish and chips on the beach. Sharing some snaps from their visit, Will wrote on Instagram: "No better way to blow off the wood dust and metal filings. #seaside #bognorregis #therepairshop."

Will Kirk and Jay Blades

Will and Jay often refer to The Repair Shop cast as a "family" and it's clear the duo share a sibling-like bond. Last year, Will shared a carousel of snaps of the pair engaging in brother-like antics while filming the series, showing Jay's attempts to push Will off the gate he was perched on.

"Classic schoolboy behaviour from @jaybladesmbe," Will wrote in the caption. "All I wanted was a nice picture outside, but it turns out that shaking the gate whilst I'm sitting on it is more entertaining...."

Will Kirk and Richard Talman

Ahead of his 2021 wedding to his wife Polly, Will trusted his co-star, goldsmith Richard Talman, with the important task of designing and making his wedding rings.

© Instagram Richard designed Will's wedding rings

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year, Richard, who also made an engagement ring for Jay Blades, said he was "really, really honoured" that Will had chosen him for such a crucial role.

"With the likes of Will and Jay, they could have gone anywhere, any jeweller would have loved their business, but they chose me and I was honoured by that," he told us.

© instagram Will married his wife Polly in 2021

"Some customers, they're not sure what they want, it can be a very, very long process," explained the star, before adding that Will and Jay did not fall into this category. "There was no sort of any back and forth. They're very easy people to work with. They trusted me."