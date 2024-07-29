House of the Dragon fans furious with finale preview - as major death hinted

House of the Dragon season two's penulimate episode saw Rhaenyra Targaryen seriously change the game by finding three new dragonriders to join her in the fight against her half-brothers, Aegon and Aemond. However, Prince Aemond's response was teased in the finale's trailer - and fans aren't happy.

In the latest episode, which aired on Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK, tavern dweller Ulf was surprised and delighted when Silverwing chose him as her new rider - alongside Hugh the Hammer and Addam of Hull.

WATCH: The House of the Dragon season 2 finale trailer

After Ulf rides his new dragon over King's Landing, Aemond quickly pursues him back to Dragonstone - only to discover that Rhaenyra has three new dragons - gaining a huge advantage. This is not to mention the insinuation that Rhaenyra's stepdaughter Rhaena appears to have found a wild dragon.

© HBO Addam of Hull claims Seasmoke as a dragonrider

In the finale trailer, Aemond tells his sister, Helaena, that she will have to fly her dragon, Dreamfyre, into battle - despite her timid and anxious state, particularly following the murder of her young son. Although Helaena's response is difficult to read as she looks at her brother, their mother, Alicent Hightower, appears to react to Aemond's request, telling him: "You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but you will reign over ruin and death."

© HBO Helaena is one of the more sensitive Targaryen children

Fans were also unhappy with the suggestion that Helaena is sent into battle, with one posting: "I would love to see Heleana and Dreamfyre fly. But Aemond is really going to send our sweet little cinnamon roll INTO BATTLE." Another person added: "LEAVE HELAENA ALONE PLEASE #demdragons #HOTD." A third person added: "I am looking forward to the finale even though my girl Helaena is cooked."

Sharing a video of a girl sobbing, another person wrote: "Helaena after being outside twice and twice getting mobbed and now her baby bro is calling her to war."

Alicent and Aemond have a difficult relationship in HOTD

However, other fans were more enthusiastic about seeing Helaena join the fight, with one writing: "HELAENA AND SUNFYRE DREAMFYRE BROO I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS." Another fan added: "I know y’all are getting excited about Helaena riding dreamfyre, but i think mama Alicent will be putting a stop to that."

The dragons and their riders in House of the Dragon © HBO Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon Team Black Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen

Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon

Moondancer - Baela Targaryen

Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon

Arrax (deceased), Lucerys Velaryon

Meleys (deceased), Rhaenys Velaryon Team Green Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen

Sunfyre - Aegon Targaryen

Morghul - Jaehaera Targaryen

Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen

Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen Unclaimed Vermithor - no rider

Silverwing - no rider

Seasmoke - no rider

Stormcloud - no rider

Sheepstealer - no rider

The Cannibal - no rider

The Grey Ghost - no rider

Speaking to CBR about her character, Phia Saba, who plays Halaena, explained: "I think people are surprised by her apparent lack of [reaction when her son was killed]. At the end of the episode, when she comes in on Alicent and Criston, and she delivers the information that Jaehaerys is dead.

© HBO Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon

"People have been like, 'That was a bit unfeeling.' But you can't underestimate how you behave in something that is as high-stakes and as traumatic as that. She's someone who is so particular and specific anyway, that it would be understandable that it would be an intensified version of that when the [expletive] really hits the fan."