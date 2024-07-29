Skip to main contentSkip to footer
House of the Dragon fans furious with finale preview - as major death hinted
House of the Dragon fans furious with finale preview - as major death hinted

Warning, spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
9 minutes ago
House of the Dragon season two's penulimate episode saw Rhaenyra Targaryen seriously change the game by finding three new dragonriders to join her in the fight against her half-brothers, Aegon and Aemond. However, Prince Aemond's response was teased in the finale's trailer - and fans aren't happy. 

In the latest episode, which aired on Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK, tavern dweller Ulf was surprised and delighted when Silverwing chose him as her new rider - alongside Hugh the Hammer and Addam of Hull. 

WATCH: The House of the Dragon season 2 finale trailer

After Ulf rides his new dragon over King's Landing, Aemond quickly pursues him back to Dragonstone - only to discover that Rhaenyra has three new dragons - gaining a huge advantage. This is not to mention the insinuation that Rhaenyra's stepdaughter Rhaena appears to have found a wild dragon. 

Addam of Hull claims Seasmoke as a dragonrider© HBO
In the finale trailer, Aemond tells his sister, Helaena, that she will have to fly her dragon, Dreamfyre, into battle - despite her timid and anxious state, particularly following the murder of her young son. Although Helaena's response is difficult to read as she looks at her brother, their mother, Alicent Hightower, appears to react to Aemond's request, telling him: "You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but you will reign over ruin and death." 

Helaena is one of the more sensitive Targaryen children© HBO
Fans were also unhappy with the suggestion that Helaena is sent into battle, with one posting: "I would love to see Heleana and Dreamfyre fly. But Aemond is really going to send our sweet little cinnamon roll INTO BATTLE." Another person added: "LEAVE HELAENA ALONE PLEASE #demdragons #HOTD." A third person added: "I am looking forward to the finale even though my girl Helaena is cooked." 

Sharing a video of a girl sobbing, another person wrote: "Helaena after being outside twice and twice getting mobbed and now her baby bro is calling her to war." 

Alicent and Aemond have a difficult relationship in HOTD
However, other fans were more enthusiastic about seeing Helaena join the fight, with one writing: "HELAENA AND SUNFYRE DREAMFYRE BROO I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS." Another fan added: "I know y’all are getting excited about Helaena riding dreamfyre, but i think mama Alicent will be putting a stop to that." 

The dragons and their riders in House of the Dragon

Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon© HBO
Team Black

Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen
Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen
Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon
Moondancer - Baela Targaryen
Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon
Arrax (deceased), Lucerys Velaryon
Meleys (deceased), Rhaenys Velaryon

Team Green 

Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen
Sunfyre - Aegon Targaryen
Morghul - Jaehaera Targaryen
Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen
Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen

Unclaimed

Vermithor - no rider
Silverwing - no rider
Seasmoke - no rider
Stormcloud - no rider
Sheepstealer - no rider
The Cannibal - no rider
The Grey Ghost - no rider

Speaking to CBR about her character, Phia Saba, who plays Halaena, explained: "I think people are surprised by her apparent lack of [reaction when her son was killed]. At the end of the episode, when she comes in on Alicent and Criston, and she delivers the information that Jaehaerys is dead. 

Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon© HBO
"People have been like, 'That was a bit unfeeling.' But you can't underestimate how you behave in something that is as high-stakes and as traumatic as that. She's someone who is so particular and specific anyway, that it would be understandable that it would be an intensified version of that when the [expletive] really hits the fan." 

Will Helaena have to go to war in HOTD?© HBO
