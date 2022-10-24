House of the Dragon: everything to know about season two - and Jon Snow sequel series Warning, spoilers ahead for season one

House of the Dragon concluded on Sunday night after a hugely successful series, and the shocking events of the season finale had left fans seriously hyped for season two. So when is it coming out, and what can we expect from the next instalment - as well as the upcoming spin-offs? Find out everything we know here…

When is House of the Dragon season two coming out?

Although season two was green-lit before it aired, filming has yet to start just yet, with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal revealing that it will be back to filming in early 2023. He said: "Just as the original Game of Thrones grew in scope and expanse as it went, so, too, will ours."

He added: "We really have to storm right into the making of Season 2 now in order to keep pace with our fans’ healthy appetites for material and HBO’s need and desire to release the show in a reasonable timeframe from season to season."

What will House of the Dragon season two be about?

Without giving too much away, from the events of season one it looks like the 'dance of the dragons', a part of George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood that follows the Targaryen civil war, will begin in earnest. In the final moments of season one, Rhaenyra is informed of the death of her son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond and his dragon - and it appears from the expression on her face that her intention to proceed with caution rather than begin a war was officially over.

This means war in season two

When will the Jon Snow sequel be out?

It has been confirmed that a Jon Snow sequel is in the works - but it is still very early days for the upcoming project. Speaking about the show on his website, author George RR Martin wrote: "Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development… It was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific." Since the show doesn’t even officially have a title yet, we might have a while to wait!

A Jon Snow sequel is in the works

What about the other sequels?

There are several other spin-off series, but none have a release date quite yet. So what do we know about the spin-offs? The Sea Snake is set to follow the adventures of Corlys Velayron, who appears in House of the Dragon. Then there is 10,000 Ships, which follows the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria.

Read for the Sea Snake?

Then there is A Tale of Dunk and Egg, which is based on the novellas set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, The Golden Empire, which looks at the as-of-yet unexplored Yi Ti dynasty of Essos. There is also an untitled animation series being developed - and we can’t wait to find out more.

