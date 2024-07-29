House of the Dragon: Hugh Hammer's parentage explained: who was his Targaryen mother?

After spending all season watching a suspicious blonde peasant struggle to make ends meet for his ailing family, Hugh Hammer's role finally became clear in House of the Dragon season two episode seven. Not only was he of Targaryen ancestry, but he claimed one the biggest, most deadly dragons, Vermithor - while joining Rhaenyra's cause to reclaim the Iron Throne.

But after admitting to his wife that his mother was a Targaryen who worked in a "pleasure house", we were somewhat confused. After all, what was a princess doing working in a brothel? Find out more…

While those who have read George RR Martin's Fire and Blood might be well acquainted with Hugh the Hammer's mother, fans watching the show for the first time wouldn't have realised that Hugh's mother was actually Princess Saera Targaryen, one of King Jaeharys' 13 children, and therefore a sibling of King Viserys and Prince Daemon.

© HBO Hugh Hammer with his family

In the novel, Saera is described as wild and wayward, getting up to plenty of mischief in King's Landing while her parents allowed her to play out her uncontrollable ways in King's Landing - including playing pranks, drinking at a child and have relationships with several men.

The dragons and their riders in House of the Dragon © HBO Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon Team Black Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen

Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon

Moondancer - Baela Targaryen

Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon Vermithor - Hugh Hammer

Silverwing - Ulf White

Seasmoke - Addam of Hull Arrax (deceased), Lucerys Velaryon

Meleys (deceased), Rhaenys Velaryon Team Green Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen

Sunfyre - Aegon Targaryen

Morghul - Jaehaera Targaryen

Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen

Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen Unclaimed Stormcloud - no rider

Sheepstealer - no rider

The Cannibal - no rider

The Grey Ghost - no rider

After a huge scandal, the King tried to punish Saera, who attempted to leave on a dragon. Her male friends were killed while she watched, and she was sent to Oldtown to serve with the silent sisters.

However, Saera escaped and travelled to Essos, working in a pleasure house in Lys and officially severing all ties with her father, who refused to allow her to come home. Saera eventually grew to be incredibly wealthy with several illegitimate sons (in the books they attempt to claim the Iron Throne, but that's another story)!

© HBO As both the Greens and Blacks make their new power plays to gain the upper hand, some unexpected additions join the fray.

Speaking about his mother, Hugh said: "She worked in a pleasure house. She was granted more freedom than most, because of who she was. And because rich men paid more to [expletive] a woman with silver hair. She used to tell me I was no different from her brother’s boys, Viserys and Daemon." Hugh's dragon Vermithor was previously ridden by King Jaeharys himself, meaning that he technically claimed his grandfather's dragon.