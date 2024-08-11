The Gilded Age: everything we know about season three

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Gilded Age. Back in December, the hit period drama was renewed for a third season with Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson and more stars set to reprise their roles.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

After months of secrecy, and a few on-set photos courtesy of the cast, HBO Max has revealed a first glimpse of the latest instalment, which is coming soon! Desperate to learn what happens next? We've got the lowdown on season three. From the plot to the release date and new additions to the cast, here's what we know so far…

When is The Gilded Age back?

Currently, a specific release date is being kept under wraps, although HBO Max has confirmed that The Gilded Age will be back in 2025. The cast and crew returned to set in July, with Louisa Jacobson noting that the 8th marked her first day on season three. With that in mind, and HBO's hint that it's coming "soon," we're hoping for a release in the first half of the year.

What is season three about?

Following the season two finale, the next instalment has a lot of questions to answer. Among them, fans will be wondering what exactly Bertha has agreed to with the Duke. In an interview with Collider, writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield hinted that Bertha's secrecy could affect her marriage.

"She has an agenda, and look how far she's come. She's not going back ever, and she can only thirst for more, whatever more is for her," Sonja said last year.

© Alison Cohen Rosa Bertha Russell may have some marital problems to contend with

"She basically told George, 'Get out of the way and just stay in your lane.' So that's gonna put the marriage under pressure. It makes for fantastic drama and I hope that we get a Season 3 so everybody gets to see it all and we get to see Carrie do Bertha as only she does."

As for Marian and Larry, now that they're a couple, season three will delve into their blossoming relationship. Speaking to TV Line, the show's creator Julian Fellowes suggested that their romance could mean more scenes between Christine Baranski, aka Marian's aunt Agnes, and Carrie Coon, who plays Larry's mother, Bertha.

"It might be quite nice to involve them in some situation that didn't depend on them liking each other but where they both had to turn up," reflected Julien. "I think that we might look for some dramatic situations that would provide that."

New additions to the cast

In June, The Gilded Age's social media account confirmed that Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark had all signed on.

Phylicia Rashad, known for Empire, will portray Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland – "a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution who has high standards and an occasionally sharp tongue."\

Jordan Donica, who you may have spotted in Blue Bloods, the actor is billed as Elizabeth's son, Dr. William Kirkland. Meanwhile, Mr Robot's Brian Stokes Mitchell has been cast as Elizabeth's husband and pastor, Frederick Kirkland.

As for Victoria Clark, the Almost Family alum joins as Joan Carlton, a woman from "the old money side of New York high society."