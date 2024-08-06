The Gilded Age finally shares a first look at season three – and it's coming soon

The Gilded Age is gearing up for a third outing. Set to land on HBO Max, the hit period drama has shared a first look at the latest season.

Giving fans a glimpse of Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson), as well as Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector), the caption read: "What Mrs. Russell wants, Mrs. Russell gets. Season 3 of the @HBO Original Series #TheGildedAge is coming soon to Max.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

Sending Instagram into meltdown, fans quickly flocked to the comments. "I am so excited for this season," wrote one. "Love this series! Can't wait to see what happens next, especially with Marian and Larry!" added another. "What does soon mean?? Please," asked a third.

While a specific release date is yet to be announced, The Gilded Age has revealed some details about the third instalment. Back in June, the show's official Instagram account confirmed four new additions to the cast.

Among them, Empire's Phylicia Rashad is set to star as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland – "a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution who has high standards and an occasionally sharp tongue." Meanwhile, Blue Bloods' Jordan Danica will portray her son, Dr. William Kirkland, and Mr Robot's Brian Stokes Mitchell will step into the role of Elizabeth's husband and pastor, Frederick Kirkland.

Almost Family actress, Victoria Clark is also billed as Joan Carlton, who's described as a woman from "the old money side of New York high society."

Speaking to Collider in December 2023, writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield has also shared her hopes for season three, noting that there could be trouble ahead for George and Bertha.

Referring to Bertha's ambiguous agreement with the Duke – which she's chosen to keep from her husband – Sonja said: "God willing we get a Season 3, you'll get to find out. She has an agenda, and look how far she's come. She's not going back ever, and she can only thirst for more, whatever more is for her.

© Heyday Productions Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

"She basically told George, 'Get out of the way and just stay in your lane.' So that's gonna put the marriage under pressure. It makes for fantastic drama and I hope that we get a Season 3 so everybody gets to see it all and we get to see Carrie do Bertha as only she does."

Following the release of its second season in October 2023, The Gilded Age's fanbase has continued to grow, and in an exciting new development, has bagged three Emmy nominations this year. Up for Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, the results will be announced on Sunday 15 September.