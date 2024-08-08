The Gilded Age: Meet the star's famous partners

Carrie Coon wed actor, playwright, and screenwriter Tracy Letts in 2013, and together they share two children. The couple met during a 2010 theatre production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and had an unconventional wedding to say the least.

Their nuptials took place at a hospital after Tracy was rushed in for emergency gallbladder surgery. With their marriage license set to expire, the duo decided to say 'I do' and avoid re-registering.

"I have a healthy, happy marriage. When I was younger, let's say I didn't always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships. Now I've found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back," Carrie told The Guardian in 2021.

Like his wife, Tracy has established an impressive career with acting credits in The Big Short (2015), Lady Bird (2017), Ford v. Ferrari (2019) and Little Women (2019). As a playwright, he is also known for penning August: Osage County, which won a Pulitzer Prize and was later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.