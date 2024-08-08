The Gilded Age: Meet the star's famous partners

Following its premiere in 2022, The Gilded Age has gifted fans with unforgettable romances and fan-favourite couples. But, away from the cameras, the cast's real-life love stories are just as interesting as those of their on-screen counterparts.
Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and Blake Ritson are all happily married, and to fellow actors who you'll definitely recognise. Here, we reveal which stars have famous partners…
Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon wed actor, playwright, and screenwriter Tracy Letts in 2013, and together they share two children. The couple met during a 2010 theatre production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and had an unconventional wedding to say the least.
Their nuptials took place at a hospital after Tracy was rushed in for emergency gallbladder surgery. With their marriage license set to expire, the duo decided to say 'I do' and avoid re-registering.
"I have a healthy, happy marriage. When I was younger, let's say I didn't always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships. Now I've found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back," Carrie told The Guardian in 2021.
Like his wife, Tracy has established an impressive career with acting credits in The Big Short (2015), Lady Bird (2017), Ford v. Ferrari (2019) and Little Women (2019). As a playwright, he is also known for penning August: Osage County, which won a Pulitzer Prize and was later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.
Morgan Spector
Morgan Spector first crossed paths with BAFTA-winning actress, Rebecca Hall, in 2014 after co-starring in the Broadway play, Machinal. They were married a year later and have since welcomed their daughter Ida in 2018.
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), The Town (2010), Transcendence (2014) and The Night House (2020) are among Rebecca's extensive filmography. Most recently, she reprised her role as Ilene Andrews in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which as of 2024 holds the record for the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time.
"We live in the countryside away from everything, a very rural situation," the actress said of her home life with Morgan.
Blake Ritson
Blake Ritson is engaged to a fellow period drama star – Hattie Morahan, aka Elinor Dashwood in the BBC's 2008 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The two met while studying at Cambridge University and are parents to Amity, born in 2016, and a son, born in 2020.
Patrick Page
Patrick Page – aka Richard Clay – has been married to TV personality Paige Davis since 2001. She is best known as the host of the home improvement show, Trading Spaces (2001-2008), and its 2018 reboot.
Patrick and Paige's love story quite literally hails from a fairytale, as they met while playing candelabra Lumiere and feather duster Babette in a national stage tour of Beauty and the Beast. In 2014, Paige explained that she and Patrick had decided not to have children after having an "eye-opening discussion at dinner a number of years ago."
"We were talking about having a baby when I admitted I'd only be doing it for him. Then he said, 'Well, I was only considering it for you,'" she recalled on her blog.
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski fell for actor Matthew Cowles while working on a theatre production of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts in 1982. Matthew had offered her a lift home on his motorcycle, and the "rest is history," Christine quipped to The Guardian.
The couple had two daughters – Isabel and Lily – and were married for 30 years before Matthew's passing in May 2014.
"I think every marriage is supremely challenging, but my late husband was enormously supportive and very proud of me, and I think we managed it quite well. He was an exceptional person," Christine said of Matthew.
In 2018, the Gilded Age star spoke candidly of her loss. "There's no shortcut to grief. A few months after Matthew passed away I had to be back in front of a camera, but it helped to be with my community of people" she told Parade.
"The death of a loved one is not only deeply sad but also very disorienting. When you've had a 30-year marriage and sat across from this person every morning having coffee, it's so strange. Someone is there and then suddenly they're not there to talk to ever again."