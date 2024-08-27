True Crime: the Chameleon Killer – who was the world’s most wanted woman?

The notorious tale of The Chameleon Killer, ‘the world’s most wanted woman’ Elaine Parent remains one of the most perplexing and unpredictable cases in true crime.

And now audiences can follow the twists and turns of the story with a new three-part documentary, The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer, airing from 3 September on the UK’s free TRUE CRIME channel, WATCH FREE UK Streaming Service and ITVX.

The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer tracks the twelve-year hunt for the serial con artist and murderer Elaine Parent, who is known to have stolen more than 20 identities during her global crime spree as she evaded police in both the US and UK.

© A new documentary examines the perplexing case of Elaine Parent

Conning a string of acquaintances, friends and strangers out of personal information and money, she is also responsible for the murder of Beverly McGowan, whose body was recovered in Florida in 1990.

The new three-part documentary examines the perplexing case of Parent and her many victims as she outsmarts authorities and travels without trace across the globe, taunting police as she goes.

What is the story of The Chameleon Killer?

Episode one opens with a murder case as a headless and handless body is found in a canal in Florida. A colleague recognises a distinctive tattoo on the victim’s ankle and identities her as 34-year-old Beverly McGowan, a bank clerk who has failed to attend work.

Florida police begin to piece together her last known movements, and identify a chief suspect known only as “Alice”. Beverly had met “Alice” less than a week ago after advertising for a new housemate, telling friends that she seems glamorous, is around ten years older and speaks with a British accent. But now the new housemate is nowhere to be found.

Beverly McGowan (above) met Elaine Parent when advertising for a new housemate

Police discover that Beverly’s card has been used to pay for a rental car at Heathrow Airport, taking their investigation to London. But “Alice” is already on the move and has vanished without trace...

So begins a transatlantic hunt for the mysterious “Alice” as police try to untangle the web of stolen identities adopted by Elaine Parent.

Episode two finds witness Charlie Cowan naming “Ann Tremont” as a woman she has met six years previous, having been persuaded to part with a copy of her birth certificate before "Ann" disappears.

Police link “Ann” to Elaine Parent and a former address in London where they find an ex-girlfriend who reveals Elaine’s violent temper and history of multiple identities.

Retracing “Ann” and Parent’s tracks, they find records of another alter ego “Sandra Little” in Florida, who also has a history of deception and scams.

As police rapidly try to trace Parent, there are reported sightings in England, France, South Africa and Israel. Then they receive a mysterious postcard with a picture of an oil painting showing a woman resembling Parent, and, on the reverse, a chilling message that reads “Best wishes… Your Chameleon”.

Elaine Parent outwitted authorities at every stage

Episode three rejoins the story in 2000 as the net closes in on Parent and the final pieces in the jigsaw are put together.

Following two appeals on America’s Most Wanted a new alias, “Darlene” is identified – but will The Chameleon Killer finally be brought to justice?

Gripping and insightful, The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer features contributions from Barbara Kirwin, a forensic psychologist who has appeared as an expert witness in many high-profile cases and has authored a bestselling true crime book, and Donna Pazdera, a journalist and documentary maker who has worked as a police reporter.

They examine the unsettling case which saw Elaine Parent dubbed ‘the world’s most wanted woman’, and the shocking conclusion to the tale is finally revealed.

Parent became known as 'The Chameleon Killer' during her time as the world's most wanted woman

The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer is the latest in original true crime programming for the TRUE CRIME channel following the likes of The Murder that Changed Britain, Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence and Murder by the Sea.

When and where can I watch The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer documentary?

The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer premieres on TRUE CRIME at 10pm on 3 September. TRUE CRIME is available on Freeview (67), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135). The Hunt for The Chameleon Killer will also be available to stream on WATCH FREE UK after the linear premiere and TRUE CRIME UK on ITVX.