Netflix's Ashley Madison docuseries: Where is ex-CEO Noel Biderman now?

Netflix's new documentary series Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal has had fans glued to their screens since it landed on the streaming platform this week.

At the centre of the series is Ashley Madison, a dating website for extramarital affairs which was hacked in 2015, leaking the private data of millions of users. The site was first launched back in 2001 by founder Noel Biderman, a Canadian entrepreneur and business marketing specialist whose personal emails were leaked during the hack, revealing that he often sought young escorts, according to The Guardian.

Almost ten years on from the hack, where is Noel now? Here's all we know…

What happened to Noel Biderman?

Eight days after the final leak of information on 28 August 2015, Noel's resignation from Ashley Madison was announced. He also resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Avid Life Media, the company that owns and operates the site.

In a statement released at the time, the company said Noel's departure was "in the best interest of the company".

Noel himself was a victim of the hack. At the time, it was reported that stolen data including nearly 200,000 emails belonging to Noel had been leaked, exposing his alleged multiple affairs.

Where is Noel Biderman now?

Noel is now the CEO of Avenue Insights, a Toronto-based software company. He also works as an advisor to the technology company WonderFi.

As for his personal life, Noel is thought to still be married to his wife Amanda, who he wed in 2003. The couple share two children together.

In Hulu's 2023 documentary about the scandal, The Ashley Madison Affair, Noel's lawyer referred to the businessman as a "committed husband and father".

"Mr. Biderman was also the victim of a crime, like the customers of Ashley Madison whose public information was hacked and publicised," said Noel's attorney, before revealing that his wife supported him through the scandal.

"While Mr. Biderman understands the differences between himself and those customers, he—like many of them—have, in the intervening years, attempted to move on and repair the damage to his life and relationships. He feels fortunate that his wife, Amanda, has stood by him throughout. And he is committed to continuing to move forward and grow."

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now.