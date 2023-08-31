Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando?: All about her former fiancé Alan Farthing and his royal connection

Jill was engaged to gynaecologist Alan Farthing at the time of her death

Netflix's upcoming true-crime documentary delves into the life and death of television broadcaster Jill Dando, who was shot dead on her doorstep in 1999, sparking one of Britain's most high-profile murder investigations.

Jill was best known for presenting programmes on the BBC, including Crimewatch, Breakfast Time and the Six O'Clock News.

The journalist was one of the nation's most celebrated presenters and won the BBC Personality of the Year award in 1997.

At the time of her shocking death, Jill was engaged to gynaecologist Alan Farthing, whom she met through a mutual friend. Keep reading to find out more about Alan and his connection to the royal family.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando?

Who is Jill Dando's former fiancé Alan Farthing?

Alan Farthing is an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Winchester, Hampshire.

According to his profile on the King Edward VII Hospital website, Alan specialises in complex surgery and is one of the UK's most experienced keyhole surgeons. He is also one of the pioneers in using keyhole surgery to treat cancer patients.

© Michael Stephens - PA Images Jill Dando's former fiance Alan Farthing

He qualified from St Georges Hospital Medical School in 1986 before going on to work in hospitals in London and Australia.

Now, he is the Head of Department at the Gynaecological Cancer at Imperial College Hospitals NHS Trust and has a private practice on Harley Street. He also works as a consultant at St Mary's Hospital, which is where the Princess of Wales birthed all three of her children.

What is Alan Farthing's connection to the royal family?

In 2008, Alan was appointed to assist and succeed the late Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist Sir Marcus Setchell, who was retiring from the NHS.

Alan was part of the highly experienced medical team that oversaw Princess Kate's delivery of her three children: Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

© Photo: Getty Images The Prince an Princess of Wales outside St Mary's hospital after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015

In June, he was appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the 2023 Birthday Honours for services to the Royal Household.

MORE NETFLIX: 6 upcoming BBC shows – from Sally Wainwright’s new series to Jenna Coleman’s detective drama

What was Alan Farthing's relationship with Jill Dando?

After separating from his wife, Alan met Jill through a mutual friend in 1997. The couple became engaged in January 1999, with their wedding set to take place on 25 September.

In an interview with the BBC and the Evening Standard after Jill's death, Alan said he was "devastated". "I cannot believe what has happened, I cannot understand what has happened, I do not think for one moment what could go through somebody's mind when they do such a thing to such a beautiful, caring and well-meaning person."

© Photo: Getty Images Jill Dando was killed in April 1999

What is Who Killed Jill Dando? about?

The official synopsis reads: "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

"This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

© Netflix Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando? premieres on 26 September

When will Who Killed Jill Dando? be released on Netflix?

All three episodes will be available to stream on 26 September.