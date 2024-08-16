Who is Matthew Perry's assistant Kenny Iwamasa?

Kenny Iwamasa is among five people arrested for charges related to the heartbreaking death of Matthew Perry, 54, who was found unresponsive in his hot tub in October 2023. The cause of death was ruled as drowning and acute effects of ketamine, with Kenny pleading guilty to administering the fatal dose of the drug.

The personal assistant, 59, had worked for Matthew for over 25 years, and lived with the Friends star in his home in Los Angeles. His LinkedIn profile also lists Angela Bassett and writer Kate Lanier among his former clients.

Describing himself on the social media platform, he wrote: "I thrive in chaotic situations which call for order. I am discreet, loyal and honor absolute confidentiality… I love deadlines, contracts, dotting i’s and solving puzzling situations and projects."

Kenny was the one who found Matthew following his death, and it is thought that Matthew had received several injections administered by Kenny on the day that he died.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada claimed that the arrestees, which includes two doctors, "took advantage" of Matthew after he fell back into addiction by seeking illegal amounts of ketamine, saying: "We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment. We’re talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person’s life at risk."

Matthew's assistant received the ketamine from drug dealer Erik Fleming, who pleaded guilty to obtaining the drug. He delivered 50 vials to Matthew in total, which Kenny admitted to repeatedly administering without medical training.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram spoke about the charges during a federal indictment, saying: "Today we announce charges brought against the five individuals who, together, are responsible for the death of Matthew Perry. We allege each of the defendants played a key role in his death by falsely prescribing, selling, or injecting the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

"Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials."

Legal documents claim that Kenny "worked with two doctors [Dr Salvador Plascenia and Dr Mark Chavez] and a drug dealer [Eric Fleming] to procure thousands of dollars worth of ketamine for Mr. Perry, who had long struggled with substance abuse and addiction, in the weeks leading up to his death".

The day before Matthew's death, Plasencia had offered more ketamine to Kenny, with a text reading: "I know you mentioned taking a break. I have been stocking up on the (sic) meanwhile. I am not sure when you guys plan to resume but in case it’s when I’m out of town this weekend I have left supplies with a nurse of mine. I can always let her know the plan. I will be back in town Tuesday."

Following his guilty plea, Kenny is facing up to 15 years in prison.