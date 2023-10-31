Friends creators say Matthew Perry was 'happy' two weeks before tragic death

The world was shaken by the news of Matthew Perry's untimely passing at the age of 54, a tragic incident that left fans and friends in disbelief.

Best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the legendary sitcom "Friends," the circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, with initial reports suggesting an apparent drowning in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residence.

However, in the midst of this sorrow, the creators of "Friends," Marta Kauffman and David Crane, came forward to share a poignant memory of their last interaction with the actor.

Recounting their conversation two weeks before the tragic event, both showrunners painted a picture of a seemingly content and upbeat Matthew.

© NBC FRIENDS stars Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

In a preview of an interview with Hoda Kotb of the Today show, set to be aired fully on November 1, Marta shed light on their conversation.

Hoda posed the question: "When you spoke to Matthew two weeks ago, will you just tell me what that conversation was like?" To which Marta responded, "It was great, he was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

© Today Show Today's Hoda Kotb speaks to the creators of Friends about Matthew's tragic death

The impact of Matthew's sudden death reverberated internationally. The man who brought Chandler Bing to life for 10 consecutive seasons was found unconscious by his assistant, who in a desperate bid to save him, called 911 and tried to provide immediate aid.

Regrettably, by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at Matthew's Pacific Palisades residence, he had already passed away. A comprehensive autopsy, including toxicology reports, is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Joining the outpour of tributes and condolences, Marta, David, and the series director, Kevin Bright, released a heartfelt statement.

© Denise Truscello Matthew seemed happy before he tragically drowned in his hot tub

Expressing their shock and grief, they said: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing." The trio remembered Matthew's unparalleled talent, his infectious sense of humor, and his unwavering kindness.

They expressed: "From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment."

In a touching homage to the unique episode titles in "Friends," they added: "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Matthew's personal battles were no secret to the world. He openly discussed his struggles with addiction and had made significant strides towards sobriety. In his memoir released just last year, he revealed the extent of his fight – from attending 6,000 AA meetings and making 15 rehab visits to undergoing detox 65 times.

His journey was filled with its highs and lows, notably a critical health scare in 2018, which saw him hospitalized for five months.

Yet, as of recent, Matthew had voiced that he had overcome his addiction, leading many to believe he was on a healthier path. Following the tragic event, first responders reported finding prescribed medications at his residence, but no illegal substances.