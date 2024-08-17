Bridgerton unveils Benedict's love interest for season 4 - and she's a major rising star

It's official. Bridgerton is back for season four with the latest instalment rumoured to drop in 2026. But fans don't have to wait to get glimpses of what the cast list might look like as viewers look forward to seeing Benedict Bridgerton's love story in full.

On Friday, Variety reported that Bridgerton, Netflix's much-loved Regency romance show, has announced Benedict's love interest, and fans have much to be excited about.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Thompson takes centre stage as Benedict

Australian actress Yerin Ha is set to play Sophie Beckett in the adaptation of Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.

© Getty Yerin Ha will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton

Yerin Ha is best known for her roles in the Paramount+ series Halo, as well as the Stan miniseries Bad Behaviour. The actress was named a 2021 rising star by the Casting Guild of Australia and has acting in her blood.

© Getty Yerin Ha has called for greater diversity in Hollywood

Speaking to Australian Vogue in 2019, the 29-year-old star revealed: "My grandma’s an actor and my parents met each other in acting school, so I’ve always grown up with this knowledge of what theatre and screen are, so that’s something I was always interested in."

© Getty Acting runs in Yerin's genes

Prior to the announcement that she would star in Shonda Rhimes' show, Yerin spoke openly about the need for greater representation in Hollywood.

"Hopefully there’s a time where we can actually see [people of multiple backgrounds] playing the girlfriend, the romantic lead, but in my opinion, audiences are still not used to seeing that amount of diversity on screen or stage," she told Australian Vogue.

The upcoming season

Teasing the upcoming season, Netflix said: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Enter Yerin Ha as Benedict's "Lady in Silver". In the original novel, her character is described as the illegitimate daughter of an earl and one of his maids who was raised in her father’s house, despite him never publicly acknowledging her as his daughter.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Fans will have to wait for season four

Fans were beside themselves with joy, with one loyal watcher writing: "OH MY GOD BENOPHIE IS COMING HOME," while a second added: "Oh we've been WAITING for this one."

© Netflix Fans have waited patiently to find out who will play Benedict's love interest

However, viewers will have to wait a little longer before diving into the action. "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," showrunner Jess Brownell told the Hollywood Reporter.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Benedict Bridgerton will become the focus in season four

"The writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."