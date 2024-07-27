Nicola Coughlan is worlds away from Bridgerton in surprising new role

In the aftermath of a successful season as leading lady of the immensely popular show Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan doesn't look to be stopping any time soon.

Announcing the news via Instagram, Nicola shared that she would be joining the cast of Doctor Who for a special Christmas episode, titled 'Joy to the World'.

© BBC

In the episode, Nicola will play the titular character Joy. Nicola said: "I am thrilled to be joining Doctor Who for the Christmas special this year, and I am so excited for you to meet my character, Joy. A determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the Doctor.

"I had the best, best time shooting this episode with Ncuti and the whole crew. I cannot wait for you all to meet Joy."

She followed up by introducing a teaser clip of the episode, which showed Manchester during WW2, Italy in 1962 and Everest base camp in 1953 before settling on a Christmassy London in 2024.

Nicola's character wears a festive ensemble: a red coat and matching beret with a green checked dress.

Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Have I ever watched a single episode of DW? No. Will I watch this the second it drops? ABSOLUTELY." Another wrote: "She's so gorgeous and I’m so proud of her and she’s so perfect."

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat told Ireland AM of the new episode: "Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart."

© BBC/James Pardon Ncuti Gatwa stars opposite Millie Gibson in Doctor Who

Writer Russell T Davis previously said in a behind-the-scenes video: "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often - Christmas! Here comes Christmas.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."