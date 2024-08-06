Bridgerton fans think they have found casting details for season 4 love interest Sophie Beckett

Bridgerton fans think that they have found a casting call for a major role in season four - and we couldn't be more excited! If you don't want to know a single thing about season four, look away now. For everyone else, here's why fans are convinced that they have found casting details about Benedict Bridgerton's new love interest, Sophie Beckett.

A fan shared a post for a casting call that went out in 2023, with the expiry date ending in July 2024 - meaning that it could be that Netflix has already found their star to play the hugely important role.

Posting the notice for auditions on Reddit's R/Benophie forum, one person wrote: "I found the casting call!" The details, which appeared to go out to casting agents in Canada, confirmed that the shooting location is to be in the UK, with shooting taking place between mid-September to April 2025.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Advertising for a character named 'Emily', the description reads: "Character is female, playing age 26-34, of East Asian heritage. She is plucky, prideful, and endlessly resourceful. Has trouble trusting others. CHARACTER SPEAKS WITH AN RP ACCENT. ROLE WILL REQUIRE NUDITY & SCENES OF A SEXUAL NATURE. A major recurring role. Multiple options & exclusivity required."

Fans pointed out that 'Emily' could be an alias for Sophie while sharing their excitement in the comments, with one posting: "At this point we’re literally rounding up Netflix with torches and pitchforks until they announce who is going to play Sophie," while another person added: "How long must I sit like this? SHUT UPPPPPPPP THE SQUEAL I JUST LET OUT!!!!! THAT'S OUR GIRL!!!!!!!"

Who will play Sophie Beckett?



Fans think that they have also discovered the audition script, which follows Sophie and Benedict as they meet at the Bridgerton Masquerade Ball. Discussing the script, one person jokes: "Benedict: I'm not ready to settle down, I wanna explore and discover myself some more. Also Benedict, two minutes into talking with Sophie: I'm gonna call on you tomorrow. What is your name, wife?"

Another person said: "I like this even more than the book. The conversation has more depth. It does a better job showing how Benedict was intrigued by her mind. Yes, Sophie has an unforgettable smile, but there has to be more, a lot more at the ball."

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton



For fans who want to know a little more about Sophie, we've got you covered! Sophie Beckett is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who becomes a servant when her father dies, and she is forced to serve her stepmother and two stepsisters. She meets Benedict at a Masquerade Ball while there in disguise, and the pair fall in love. However, she is forced to run away from her home and find new employment as a servant - until their paths cross again.

Luke takes centre stage as Benedict



Netflix confirmed that season four would follow Benedict's story, with the synopsis reading: "It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."