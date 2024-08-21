Bridgerton's major love interest talks surprising season 3 absence - exclusive

Calam Lynch, who is set to star in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season two, opened up about his role in Bridgerton—and why he wasn't in season three!

The actor portrayed Eloise Bridgerton's working-class love interest, Theo, in season two. After she visits printing shops to try and discover the identity of Lady Whistledown, the pair bond over politics and become romantically involved, eventually leading to a scandal when the news breaks that the couple has been spending time together.

The pair meet after the scandal breaks, with Theo apologizing for pushing Eloise away after being concerned about her reputation. After the pair share a moment, Eloise admits that she worries about Theo facing the consequences of their secret meetings, with Theo pointing out that she doesn't want to be with him due to his lowly status.

Since Theo and Eloise clearly still had feelings for one another, fans were surprised to see Calam absent from season three, where Eloise's storyline is centered on her new friendship with Cressida and her fallout with Penelope.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Calam Lynch as Theo in Bridgerton

Speaking to HELLO! at the Rings of Power premiere, Calam spoke about the show. When asked where Theo was, he said: "I don't know how much I can say about that! I loved the latest series, it was great, I love Claudia [Jessie], I love Eloise's character, you know, I'm just rooting for her! I loved doing that job, amazing people."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss Theo's season three absence, one person wrote: "You will never convince me there’s a more perfect person for Eloise than Theo.

"Jess Brownell has the perfect setup for giving Eloise a romance that allows her to be political and has the forbidden romance drama. Claudia wants it, Calam wants it, WE want it."

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Another person added: "Eloise and Theo devoured the rich-girl-poor-boy trope. I miss them."

Netflix has confirmed that season four will focus on Benedict's romance, while Eloise spends time in Scotland with her sister, Francesca. The logline reads that season four "turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is until an enchanting woman dubbed the Lady in Silver captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in Bridgerton



Speaking about the upcoming season, the showrunner Jess Brownell told Netflix: "It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode."