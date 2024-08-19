Fans devastated as 'better than Bridgerton' show cancelled after one season

Fans have taken to social media to share their devastation after the hit Prime Show My Lady Jane, which received an impressive score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, was cancelled after just one season.

My Lady Jane is loosely based on the life of Lady Jane Grey, who was announced as Queen of England for nine days following the death of King Edward VI's death before being executed for treason. In this retelling, the realm is divided by Verities and Ethians, with Ethians being able to transform into animals - and Jane finds herself in trouble after she is forced to marry a man who secretly transforms into a horse - yes really.

WATCH: My Lady Jane trailer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Prime video you just lost a show that could have given MUCH MORE in a second season, with a CRAZY chemistry between the protagonists that you completely wasted and threw away."

© Jonathan Prime The show ended after just one season

Another person compared it to Emily in Paris, writing: "4 seasons of nonsense with zero plot vs. a refreshing plot with excellent acting and a fresh storyline that gets canceled after not even 2 months of being released. What’s wrong with the audience these days?"

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader (Lady Jane Grey), Jordan Peters (King Edward)



Another fan compared it to the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, which shares similar themes as an anachronistic period drama, writing: "I will say with no regrets My Lady Jane > Bridgerton Season 3, give us the sequel."

Henry Ashton, who played Stan Dudley, wrote on Instagram: "Heartbroken that My Lady Jane won’t be going to a second season. We made a damn good show and it deserved more. Thank you @gemmakburgess and @merecuda, you wrote a show that was truly unique, full of heart and humour, and it’s such a shame that the story won’t continue.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley



"Thank you to every single cast and crew member who made this job so magical. Thank you to the great @emily_bader, who carried the whole show, and my brother @edwardbluemel, who was right there alongside her. And of course… Thank you Stan Dudley.. I’m going to miss the hell out of you. Thank you to everyone who watched." Meanwhile, the show's stars Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel also shared Instagram Stories about their disappointment at the cancellation.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey, Isabella Brownson as Katherine Grey and Anna Chancellor as Frances Grey



A petition demanding season two has since received over 11,000 signatures, but despite the show receiving plenty of social media hype and becoming the sleeper summer hit, it still never reached Nielsen's top 10 weekly streaming rankings, according to Deadline.