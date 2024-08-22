Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French to star in new sitcom – and it sounds brilliant
Dawn French attends the Gala performance of "Sondheim's Old Friends" in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation at Sondheim Theatre on May 3, 2022 in London, England.

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
As much as we would love to see Dawn French return as the Vicar of Dibley, we couldn’t be more excited to hear about a new comedy she has in the works with the BBC! The star has confirmed that she is set to star in Can You Keep a Secret?, a new sitcom written by the creator of This Country. Sign us up!

The official synopsis reads: “Dawn plays widower Debbie Fenton - granny, lawn bowler, tinpot dictator - who will stop at nothing to make sure her family’s protected. Unfortunately, most of the time the person they really need protecting from is her. When her hermit-like husband William unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before. 

“Because Debbie isn’t actually a widower and William didn’t really die – he was just mistakenly declared dead and the two retirees found themselves staring down the barrel of an opportunity too good to pass up. Just a few months hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out and then they can live out their golden years in peace.”  

It continues: “This all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry who - despite his emotional shortcomings - has managed to acquire a family of his own and a potentially life changing insurance payout from his father’s ‘death’. 

A photo fo Dawn French smiling
Will you be watching?

"Reunited with a dad he’s just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde, Harry suddenly has a lot more to juggle. Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, Harry finds himself navigating a very common stage of life - only this time, it’s criminal.” 

Joking about the gig, Dawn said: "At last...a sitcom where I can keep my top on...mostly."

Dawn French on a red carpet in black
Dawn French joked about her new sitcom

Simon Mayhew-Archer, Writer and Executive Producer, said: "Having the chance to make this show is the greatest joy of my career, and I'm enormously grateful to Dawn, Jon and Tanya for the opportunity."

Chatting about the show, Kenton Allen, Executive Producer and CEO Big Talk Studios, added: “Working with Dawn French has been a career-long ambition and to have her inimitable comedic brilliance join forces with the extraordinary Mark Heap and the Simons - Simon Mayhew-Archer and Simon Hynd - is every producer’s dream. 

Dawn French smiling in a black jacket and dress
The star is best known for her role in the Vicar of Dibley

“We’re delighted to welcome such talented creative minds into the Big Talk family and can’t wait for viewers to see this highly original family comedy in all its glory.”

The six-part series has yet to announce filming schedules or a release date – so stay tuned! 

