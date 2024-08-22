Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French to star in new sitcom – and it sounds brilliant

As much as we would love to see Dawn French return as the Vicar of Dibley, we couldn’t be more excited to hear about a new comedy she has in the works with the BBC! The star has confirmed that she is set to star in Can You Keep a Secret?, a new sitcom written by the creator of This Country. Sign us up!

The official synopsis reads: “Dawn plays widower Debbie Fenton - granny, lawn bowler, tinpot dictator - who will stop at nothing to make sure her family’s protected. Unfortunately, most of the time the person they really need protecting from is her. When her hermit-like husband William unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before.

WATCH: Dawn French delights fans with hilarious video

“Because Debbie isn’t actually a widower and William didn’t really die – he was just mistakenly declared dead and the two retirees found themselves staring down the barrel of an opportunity too good to pass up. Just a few months hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out and then they can live out their golden years in peace.”

It continues: “This all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry who - despite his emotional shortcomings - has managed to acquire a family of his own and a potentially life changing insurance payout from his father’s ‘death’.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Will you be watching?

"Reunited with a dad he’s just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde, Harry suddenly has a lot more to juggle. Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, Harry finds himself navigating a very common stage of life - only this time, it’s criminal.”

Joking about the gig, Dawn said: "At last...a sitcom where I can keep my top on...mostly."

© Getty Dawn French joked about her new sitcom



Simon Mayhew-Archer, Writer and Executive Producer, said: "Having the chance to make this show is the greatest joy of my career, and I'm enormously grateful to Dawn, Jon and Tanya for the opportunity."

Chatting about the show, Kenton Allen, Executive Producer and CEO Big Talk Studios, added: “Working with Dawn French has been a career-long ambition and to have her inimitable comedic brilliance join forces with the extraordinary Mark Heap and the Simons - Simon Mayhew-Archer and Simon Hynd - is every producer’s dream.

© Getty The star is best known for her role in the Vicar of Dibley



“We’re delighted to welcome such talented creative minds into the Big Talk family and can’t wait for viewers to see this highly original family comedy in all its glory.”

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The six-part series has yet to announce filming schedules or a release date – so stay tuned!