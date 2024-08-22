Strictly Come Dancing announces major change to show – and fans have been waiting a long time for it

Strictly Come Dancing has announced yet another change to the show for 2024 – and it is one that fans have been waiting a long time for.

It has been confirmed that, to coincide with the 20th anniversary series of the beloved dancing competition, Strictly will become more accessible for audiences than ever with the live shows being signed for the very first time on BBC iPlayer and using the red button.

The BBC confirmed that alongside audio description and subtitling, the exciting update means that more audience members can get involved in the Strictly journey, vote and enjoy the action during the live Saturday night shows as well as the Sunday results shows.

The network has a new focus on British Sign Language, and are set to launch of a new pan BBC BSL season in 2205, which aims to celebrate BSL. As well as content across the BBC platform, there will also be online resources to help people learn to sign.

Speaking about the changes, Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted said: “Strictly Come Dancing has always been at the forefront of inclusivity and representation and I’m delighted that our 20th anniversary series will be the most accessible yet for our audience.

“Introducing live signing, alongside audio description and subtitling, means that there are more options than ever for the whole audience to come together to experience the glitz and glamour of our Saturday and Sunday night shows. This is a great launchpad for our exciting new BSL season next year which will feature special programming and online resources shining a spotlight on the beautiful language of BSL.”

The welcome news comes amid a challenging time for the show, which has been under fire after former contestants have come forward to share their negative experiences of taking part in the show. Amanda Abbington, who quit mid-way through the 2023 series, spoke out against her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice, accusing him of being “nasty” during rehearsals.

Graziano Di Prima, who was partnered with Zara McDermott, was let go for gross misconduct after rehearsal footage was reviewed. Speaking about the incident to the MailOnline, he said: "The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show.

“I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on. I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me — not knowing."