I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel's new BBC drama is coming - and it sounds brilliant

After the huge success of her BAFTA-winning series, I May Destroy You, Michaela Cole has a brand new drama in the works.

The actress will write, star and serve as executive producer on an upcoming ten-part BBC show, titled First Day on Earth, which follows a British novelist who takes a new film job in her parents' homeland Ghana in the hopes of reconnecting with her estranged father.

© Spencer Hewett Michaela Coel is creating and starring in a new BBC drama

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong also serves as an executive producer on the series, which is co-produced by HBO and made in association with A24.

The official synopsis reads: "British novelist Henri (Michaela Coel) is stuck. Work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere. So when she's offered a job on a film in Ghana, West Africa - her parents' homeland, where her estranged father lives - she can't resist the chance to reconnect with him and the country of her heritage.

"But when she arrives neither the job nor her father turn out the way she expected, and soon Henri has to deal with danger and hypocrisy, form new friendships, lose her illusions, and create a new sense of identity - one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her."

© Mike Coppola Michaela is known as the creator and star of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You

Filming on the series is set to begin next year.

Michaela teased the story as a "wild odyssey" in a statement about the show. "I am delighted to be working with VAL, the BBC and HBO again, and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands," said the 36-year-old. "The process of creating FDOE thus far has been a beautifully intimate experience, and I am excited to embark on the next phase to eventually offer this as another televisual gift for anyone willing to accompany Henri on what will be a wild odyssey!"

© Getty Michaela will begin filming next year

Meanwhile, Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt described the show as an "unmissable series". "Michaela is one of those exceptional talents whose work I have long admired. I May Destroy You is one of the reasons I wanted to join the BBC," said Lindsay. "In First Day on Earth, Michaela has created another unmissable series - truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, poetic storytelling and told in a way that only Michaela can. I can’t wait for everyone to see it."

Michaela shot to fame back in 2015 after creating and starring in the E4 sitcom, Chewing Gum, which earned her a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance. Shortly after, she received widespread critical acclaim for her BBC drama I May Destroy You, which was loosely based on her own experience of sexual assault.

WATCH: Have you seen I May Destroy You?

The black comedy won a slew of awards, including 5 BAFTA Awards for Best Actress, Best Drama and Best Mini-Series, as well as two Emmy Awards.

Since then, she's appeared in Netflix's dystopian series Black Mirror, Prime Video's spy thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the 2022 superhero film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.